ENDORSEMENT: Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz for Illinois House in the 17th District

Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz of Glenview survived a tough Democratic primary in March, beating four opponents to advance to the November general election for an open seat in the Illinois House.

The experience served her well. In an interview with the Sun-Times Editorial Board, Gong-Gershowitz had a great grasp of the big issues facing lawmakers in Springfield — high workers’ compensation rates, homeowners turning to the General Assembly for property-tax relief, education funding and the need for more revenue. To deal with the latter, she backs a graduated income tax.

Gong-Gershowitz is an attorney who specializes in immigration and human rights. She has stood up for children forced to maneuver the immigration system alone and children who have been victims of child trafficking. She was the first director of immigration law for the Highwood Legal Aid Clinic.

If elected, she will be the only immigration lawyer in the General Assembly. She is endorsed over Republican Peter Lee of Wilmette, also an attorney.

