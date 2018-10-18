ENDORSEMENT: Kathleen V. Carrier for Illinois House in the 42nd District

Democrat Kathleen V. Carrier of Carol Stream has been a strong supporter of women’s rights. It’s no surprise then that she’s endorsed by the Illinois Chapter of the National Organization for Women and Emily’s List. Her community involvement includes stints as chairwoman of the YWCA in DuPage County and the Wayne Township Democratic Party.

As more and more families in the suburbs express concern over mass shootings, we need more legislators who will support commonsense reforms to help prevent gun violence. Carrier will do that. She is endorsed by the Gun Violence Prevention PAC.

The Sun-Times endorses Carrier over DuPage County Board member Amy L. Grant, a Republican from Wheaton, for an open House seat in the 42nd District.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com