ENDORSEMENT: Kathleen Willis for Illinois House in the 77th District

State Rep. Kathleen Willis, a Democrat, from the 77th District, speaks at an Illinois General Assembly Police and First Responders Committee joint hearing in Chicago this month. Willis is endorsed for re-election. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

State Rep. Kathleen Willis’ name came up a lot in our endorsement interviews with candidates running for the Illinois House.

Some, like Republican Peter Breen, had worked with Willis, a Democrat, to pass the Firearms Restraining Order Act. The law allows guns to be seized from people who are dangers to themselves or others.

Some seeking to be elected for the first time said they looked forward to working with Willis on reforms to try to curb gun violence. She is respected by members of both parties.

We offer Willis an enthusiastic endorsement for a fourth term in this district that includes O’Hare Airport, Addison and Melrose Park. She is also a terrific advocate for schoolchildren. She is a former Addison Elementary District 4 school board member.

Willis is being challenged again by Republican Anthony Airdo, whom she defeated two years ago with 70 percent of the vote.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com