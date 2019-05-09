Facebook, free speech demands that the public, not you, do the censoring

Minister Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones were banned from Facebook and from Instagram (owned by Facebook). The company said they violated its ban on hate and violence. Facebook also banned other extreme right-wing figures. | AP Photo

Anyone who reads my posts knows I don’t hold back from criticizing my country and its elected or appointed officials. I’ve been writing to newspapers since 1966 and posting online since 2006, approaching 2,000 missives. I strive for fact-based, reasoned opinions and have never had to either retract or regret a single post.

But just in the last month, Facebook twice advised me that a recent post had been blocked for “violating community standards.” The notification did contain a link to appeal the block, which I immediately did. In both cases the appeal was granted in short order.

But that still gave me a chill. I don’t stick my neck out lightly, always contemplating the unforeseen consequences of speaking my mind on subjects critical to me. And as a free speech advocate going back to ’67 when I joined the ACLU, I oppose any censorship of speech that violates some group’s community standards, as long as the speech is not advocating violence.

I can’t support Facebook’s tossing the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan, Infowars’ Alex Jones and others from its platform, as offensive as some of their comments are. The power to censor must be used used with extreme caution. Our nation has a history of marginalizing, if not outright banning, worthy free speech which would elevate the public debate if allowed. The folks in power often don’t want inconvenient truths from becoming public pixels.

Come on Facebook, drop the decency police and let the public decide.

Walt Zlotow, Glen Ellyn

Fighting Big Tobacco’s targeting of African Americans

America has a problem that has been swept under the rug for far too long: African-Americans have constantly been targeted by tobacco companies that profit on their addiction to tobacco products.

This is not just a coincidence, but a well-thought-out scheme that exploits the African American community. This marketing attack must end.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the tobacco industry works to maintain a positive image in the African American community by supporting cultural events, community organizations and even scholarships. Tobacco companies historically have placed large amounts of advertisement in African American neighborhoods.

The CDC further reports that tobacco companies invest in prime shelf space for menthol products — and another study shows that 9 out of 10 African American smokers prefer menthol cigarettes.

As a result, African Americans have a higher-than-average rate of tobacco use. More than 26 percent of African American adults in Chicago report that they currently use tobacco, a rate that is dramatically above the city’s average of 18 percent. Smoking directly contributes to the three leading causes of death among African Americans: heart disease, cancer and stroke.

Though this might seem bleak, there is hope.

The majority — 73 percent — of African American smokers report that they would like to quit, the highest amongst any demographic.

To help those who are ready to stop, the American Lung Association of Greater Chicago and the Chicago Urban League have partnered to offer free resources. Visit Lung.org/NUL to receive free resources online, over the phone or through in-person clinics.

Michelle Hicks-Turner, manager of health promotions, American Lung Association in Greater Chicago