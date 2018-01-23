LETTERS: Change state constitution and make pensions less generous

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza reported Monday the state had $9 billion in overdue bills on Dec. 31 with almost $2.5 billion still at individual state agencies. | AP file photo

I just read a Sun-Times story that the State of Illinois spends about $1 billion a year just on interest payments. But all the ranting and raving about this by the Sun-Times rings hollow and empty when the paper ignores the biggest problem in Illinois.

What is the problem? A line in the state Constitution says that government pensions cannot be reduced.

Illinois wastes a lot of money. The state government pays too many people too much money. But that one line in the Constitution is driving debt in Illinois faster than probably everything else put together.

But nobody says a word about changing the Constitution. Nobody.

Sun-Times, if you want to make a difference in Illinois, start a drive to change the state Constitution.

Larry Craig, Wilmette

Can’t trust Trump’s word

I don’t for one second excuse the language President Trump used in rejecting the original Senate compromise on DACA that would have avoided the government shutdown last weekend. Trump’s language, however, has taken too much attention away from the content of the issues. Congressional leaders from both parties were meeting to find a compromise. Trump promised he would support it. Congress did reach a compromise. Trump rejected it.

Any attempt at compromise in the next three years will have a shadow over it: “If Trump doesn’t change his mind.”

Frank Palmer, Edgewater

City sent me in circles

The City of Chicago should tell the truth about street closures. My daughter and I had tickets to see the play “Hamilton” on Saturday in the Loop. We had the city’s list of all the street closures for the day, and we booked a parking spot with Spot Hero. The app verified that our garage, at 55 E. Monroe, would be closed on Michigan Avenue but we could enter on Monroe or Wabash avenues. We allowed three hours to get there from Elmwood Park. When we arrived, however, we found that Monroe and Wabash entrances to the garage were closed, and we were sent in circles by traffic aides. Finally, after an hour, an aide recognized us and moved the barricade so we could enter the garage. These closures were not listed nor was there any marchers or activity on these streets. City Hall should take into consideration people who spent hundreds of dollars months ago on ‘Hamilton” tickets!

Judy Caldow, West Ridge