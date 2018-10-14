ENDORSEMENT: Timothy O. Schneider for Cook County Board in the 15th District

Republican Timothy Owen Schneider, Cook County commissioner in the 15th District, is endorsed for re-election. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Republican incumbent Timothy O. Schneider of Bartlett has a particularly solid grasp on how to use tax-break incentives to attract and keep businesses in the district. That’s a big deal in a district that is home to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

In an endorsement interview, Schneider schooled his opponent, Democrat Kevin B. Morrison of Elk Grove Village, on business development. When it comes to taxes, residents and businesses would be better served by Schneider’s 12 years of experience as a sitting commissioner.

