ENDORSEMENT: Tom Georges for Illinois Senate in the 26th District

Tom Georges of Mundelein spent 31 years in the Army, achieving the rank of colonel. Though a Democrat, he credits that experience with shaping him as a fiscal conservative.

“As a military officer, I was required to stay within my means,” he said in a meeting with the Sun-Times Editorial Board. “I had to prioritize. I had to set my goals, set my objectives and stay within the financial means that I was given.”

Socially, though, Georges describes himself as progressive. He vows to be a strong supporter of women’s rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. That’s what separates him sharply from incumbent Dan McConchie, a conservative Republican from Hawthorn Woods.

Georges is endorsed.

