This fall's school board election should matter to every Chicagoan. It's time now to start paying attention.

In June, 47 candidates submitted their applications for 10 seats on Chicago Public Schools’ first elected board. This fall, we will have the opportunity to choose who will get those seats. We should be sure to vote Nov. 5, but here’s why we should all pay attention now:

Chicago’s board has been appointed by the mayor going back to the 19th century. This is a fairly unusual structure. In fact, over 90% of school boards across the country are elected, according to research by the Pew Charitable Trust. In typical Chicago fashion, we’re going big with our first elected board. The city has now been divided into 10 districts, and over the next two years, we will transition to a fully elected, 21-member board. The process begins this fall when we will elect the first 10 board members, while the mayor appoints 11.

A board this large is rare in the U.S., with only 2% of boards around the country having more than 10 members, according to the National School Boards Association. Being a board member is not for the faint of heart. The district estimates 25 to 30 hours per month for this volunteer role, but sitting board members will tell you they spend a lot more time than this in service to the role, with estimates exceeding 30 hours per week. The CPS board governs a massive public school system, with a proposed $9.9 billion budget for the coming school year. It serves just under 325,000 students across 634 schools.

For the first time in the city’s history, citizens will have a say in who can represent them on the board. To be sure, for many Chicagoans, this might not seem relevant, especially for those who don’t have children in the public schools. They may wonder, “Why should I vote?”

Strong school system raises property values, reduces crime

An effective public school system is everyone’s business. The school system’s reputation can influence property values, and the choices families make to move in (or out) of the city. And having a school system that successfully meets students’ needs can dramatically improve a Chicagoan’s lifetime earnings potential and socio-economic trajectory, with ramifications for the city’s economy, strengthened employment rates and crime reduction.

The school system is one of the pillars of a thriving city, and as citizens, we all benefit when our schools are successful.

Despite these facts, the trend nationally is that school board elections have notoriously low turnout, typically under 10%. And yet, board members wield a lot of influence. They approve the district’s budget and purchasing decisions.

Perhaps most importantly, the board hires and evaluates the district’s CEO. In truth, board members can accelerate the success of the school system, or disrupt and undo all progress. And boards that are not diverse, or do not reflect their constituency, might make decisions that are at odds with the community’s needs.

Even worse, if dysfunctional, a board can paralyze the school system, making it impossible for district leadership to move any agenda forward.

I worked in CPS as a top administrator, who relied on the board in order to accomplish many of our top priorities. I’ve spent the last 13 years working with school systems nationally, and in supporting superintendents I’ve seen first-hand how the board establishes the direction, goals, priorities and policies of the district.

So it behooves us as Chicagoans to take an interest in these elections. Find out which district you’re in and who is running to represent you. Learn what their priorities are. Choose a board member that aligns with your beliefs about what the school system can and should deliver for its students. Work to understand the candidate’s experience serving on a governing board. Do they understand the difference between the board’s role and the CEO’s role? Can they represent your district’s interests and needs, while supporting progress across the city? Are they knowledgeable about the key issues facing our schools, and do they have a vision for moving the school system forward?

And in November, let’s show the country that Chicagoans will show up for our public schools. And that we will use our votes to ensure that our elected board is ready to meet the needs of our children, and our city.

Monica Santana Rosen is a Chicago resident, CEO of the education consulting firm Alma Advisory Group, a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow, and a Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project.

