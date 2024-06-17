PHOTOS: Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame perform at Summer Smash

The three-day Summer Smash Festival came to an end Sunday with a long-awaited set by Chicago’s Chief Keef after a string of other hip-hop stars — and a brief interruption by Mother Nature.

Billed as the world’s largest independently-owned hip-hop festival, the fest brought more than 50 acts to perform on three stages at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The party came to a halt for roughly an hour when attendees were ordered to evacuate because a threat of high winds and severe weather. While many did, some fans refused to leave and others protested by tossing water bottles and upturning garbage carts. Sets by several acts were cut short.

Summer Smash was founded five years ago by media company Lyrical Lemonade and concert promoter SPKRBX.

Fans dance and cheer during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans evacuate due to high winds during the Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Inclement weather forces a brief evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans evacuate due to high winds during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Fans evacuate due to high winds during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Fans try to shield themselves from the rain as inclement weather forces a brief evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans evacuate due to high winds during the Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Festival-goers refuse to leave during a weather-related evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A fan jumps on stage in protest of the weather-related evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. An announcer said to the other remaining fans, “That guy is going to jail, you should be going to the exits.” Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans throw water bottles and garbage cans in protest of the weather-related evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans throw water bottles in protest of the weather-related evacuation at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Waka Flocka Flame performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Waka Flocka Flame performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Waka Flocka Flame performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ken Carson performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Ken Carson performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Fans dance and cheer during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ken Carson performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Water bottles collect on the ground during Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lil Yachty bats away a beach ball while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lil Yatchy performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Lil Yachty performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Lil Yachty performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance while Lil Yachty performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef brings his daughter on stage while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef performs with his daughter at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times

Chief Keef brings his daughter on stage while performing at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chief Keef performs at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Sunday June 16, 2024. Quinn Harris/For The Sun-Times