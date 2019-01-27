16th Ward candidate for alderman: Kenny Doss II

The Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the 16th Ward aldermanic candidates a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the city and their ward. Kenny Doss II submitted the following responses (the Sun-Times does not edit candidate responses):

Who is Kenny Doss II? He’s running for: 16th Ward alderman His political/civic background: N/A His occupation: N/A His education: MANCHESTER UNIVERSITY B.A. BUSINESS Campaign website: Kennydossfor16

Top priorities

What are the top three priorities for your ward?

Kenny Doss II: Education, safety, economic development

Recent civic work

Please tell us what you have done in the last two years to serve the city, your neighborhood or a civic organization. Please be specific.

Kenny Doss II: Non profit organization. Bridging the Gap Globally- public service

Pensions

Chicago is on the hook for $42 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, which works out to $35,000 for every household. Those pensions, in the language of the Illinois Constitution, “shall not be diminished or impaired.” Should the state Constitution be amended to allow a reduction in pension benefits for current city employees or retirees? How about reducing pension benefits for new employees? Please explain.

Kenny Doss II: No. Possibly future employees, not amending quays been put in place for hard working individuals who have given years of service and earned their pension.

Revenue

Of the following often proposed sources of new revenue for Chicago, which of the following do you favor, and why? A Chicago casino, legalized and taxed recreational marijuana, a LaSalle Street tax, a commuter tax, a property tax increase, a municipal sales tax increase, a real estate transfer tax increase, video gambling.

Kenny Doss II: Recreational marijuana

What other sources of new revenue do you favor or oppose?

Kenny Doss II: N/A

TIFs

Tax-increment financing districts are a primary economic development tool for Chicago. In a TIF district, taxes from the growth of property values are set aside for 23 years to be used to support public projects and private development. What changes do you favor, if any, in Chicago’s TIF program?

Kenny Doss II: Fair distribution for the wards need it most.

Aldermanic power

What will you do to rein in aldermanic prerogative?

Kenny Doss II: BE THE VOICE FOR MY CONSTITUANTS! REALLY WORK FOR THOSE WHO HAVE ELECTED ME AND NOT THE MAYOR.

Police reform

The City of Chicago has entered into a federally monitored consent decree to overhaul the training and practices of the Chicago Police Department. Civil libertarians say it is long overdue, but others say it is unnecessary and could make it tougher for the police to do their job. What’s your view?

Kenny Doss II: Support the consent decree and police reform. Without an expensive cop academy.

Guns

What should Chicago do to reduce the number of illegal guns?

Kenny Doss II: Buy backs, stiffer penalties for gun dealers

Schools

What is the appropriate role of charter schools within the Chicago Public Schools system?

Kenny Doss II: I support public education.

Should the Chicago Board of Education be solely appointed by the mayor, as is now the case? Or should Chicago switch to an elected school board or some hybrid?

Kenny Doss II: Elected school board

Affordable housing

Is there enough affordable housing in your ward? Please explain.

Kenny Doss II: No.

Immigration

Chicago, by ordinance, is an official “welcoming city.” This means the Chicago police are generally prohibited from detaining undocumented immigrants on behalf of federal immigration authorities. What’s your position on this policy? What more — or less — should be done with respect to undocumented immigrants who live in Chicago?

Kenny Doss II: N/A

Ethics

Should the inspector general have the power to audit and review City Council programs, operations and committees? Why or why not?

Kenny Doss II: N/A

Would you employ, or have you employed, staff in your office who have outside jobs or contracts with entities that do business with the city? If so, please explain.

Kenny Doss II: Qualified individuals! Those who have experience doing the work and have integrity.

Role model

Is there a past or current alderman whom you model yourself after, or would model yourself after, or take inspiration from? Please explain.

Kenny Doss II: Not at this time.

