The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Politics News Chicago

Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate

Gov. JB Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are facing each other this evening in their first televised gubernatorial debate.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are facing each other this evening in their first televised gubernatorial debate.

The debate is hosted by Nexstar Media Group and presented by AARP and Illinois State University.

The event is also televised live on Nexstar affiliates throughout the state including Central Illinois’ WMBD-TV, radio broadcast on NPR affiliates WGLT and WCBU, and will be covered by La Voz, the Spanish-language section of theChicagoSun-Times.

Para verlo en español, use el reproductor de video a continuación.

Next Up In Politics
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Parking tickets surge by 25.7%
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
No new taxes, too few workers: Preckwinkle outlines ‘responsible, but transformative’ Cook County budget
Nursing home surprise: Medicare Advantage plans covering less time than Medicare covers
Key figure accused of embezzling from failed Bridgeport bank lost $1 million at casinos, sources say
The Latest
Washington Spirit v OL Reign
Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn call for removal of NWSL owners mentioned in Yates report
“It’s my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. soccer official who has repeatedly failed to protect the players, hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations should be gone.”
By Annie Costabile
 
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Marijuana
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
He’s also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses.
By Zeke Miller | APChris Megerian | AP, and 1 more
 
“Mama” Gloria Allen
News
Trans activist Mama Gloria remembered as ‘fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community’ in memorial
Family and friends honored Mama Gloria Allen, on what would have been her 77th birthday, at the Center on Halsted, where Allen, a Black transgender woman, ran a charm school to teach youth life skills and to be proud of who they are. Allen died in June.
By David Struett
 
Home economist Patricia Marvin answered questions for 22 years on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line.
Suburban Chicago
Patricia Marvin, who helped harried Thanksgiving cooks on Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, dead at 96
For 22 years, she did her part to make the holiday meal work out for others. One time, she recognized the voice of the caller. It was her grandson who was away at college.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
GettyImages_1166453437.jpg
Obituaries
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as ‘Goddess of Love,’ dies at 65
The Oak Park native’s heart-shaped face, topped by bouffant hair with a flower accent, conveyed an impression of sweet innocence that was quickly shattered by her loud, gravelly delivery and acidic humor, expletives included.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 