Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are facing each other this evening in their first televised gubernatorial debate.

The debate is hosted by Nexstar Media Group and presented by AARP and Illinois State University.

The event is also televised live on Nexstar affiliates throughout the state including Central Illinois’ WMBD-TV, radio broadcast on NPR affiliates WGLT and WCBU, and will be covered by La Voz, the Spanish-language section of theChicagoSun-Times.

Para verlo en español, use el reproductor de video a continuación.