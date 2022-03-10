The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Casinos and Gambling News Metro/State

Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for gambling expansion

Fifteen casinos have been approved in Illinois history, but the 16th — earmarked for Chicago — promises to be the biggest.

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
 March 10, 2022 05:32 PM
SHARE Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for gambling expansion
The proposed site of a casino development in Danville, just south of Interstate 74 along the Illinois-Indiana border, shown in 2019.

The proposed site of a casino development in Danville, just south of Interstate 74 along the Illinois-Indiana border, shown in 2019.

Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times file

Illinois regulators on Thursday gave preliminary approval for a new casino to open in downstate Danville, dealing out one of the final cards of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2019 gambling expansion. 

The Illinois Gaming Board’s initial green light to the Golden Nugget Danville leaves only one component of Pritzker’s high-stakes legislation remaining: approval of the long-coveted Chicago casino. 

The board’s unanimous decision allows a group led by New York-based Wilmot Gaming to break ground in Danville, about 140 miles south of Chicago. Their plan promises to bring a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines to the city of about 31,000 that’s perhaps best known as the childhood hometown of actors Dick Van Dyke and Gene Hackman.

Related

It’s the 15th casino approved in Illinois since the state legalized casino gambling in 1990, and the fifth since Pritzker signed the 2019 law that authorized six new casinos, introduced legal sports betting and allowed for even more slot machines outside casinos. 

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one of those new casinos — the Hard Rock in Rockford — has started taking bets. Others have been approved in Waukegan, Williamson County in southern Illinois, and at a site on the border of south suburban Homewood and East Hazel Crest

Artist’s rendering of the then proposed Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

Artist’s rendering of the then proposed Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

Provided by Res Publica Group

Two horse racing tracks have also been cleared to become “racinos” with slots and table games, but haven’t yet launched their table games. 

Pritzker is betting on the expanded gambling options and the resulting tax revenue to help fund his signature $45 billion capital infrastructure improvement plan. That’s despite the fact casino revenues have been shrinking for years in Illinois, even before the pandemic hit. 

But the biggest jackpot of the gambling expansion — the Chicago casino — has yet to be won.

The city’s gambling timeline was pushed back behind those of the other applicants because a state-hired consultant determined tax rates on the Chicago casino were too high for anyone to make a profit. That forced Mayor Lori Lightfoot to go back to Springfield in 2020 to hammer out a deal lowering the burden. 

Lightfoot is now mulling five proposals to run the gambling mecca. She’s expected to pick a finalist this spring to advance to the Gaming Board. 

Next Up In Default
WATCH: Smollett’s friends, relatives urge judge not to give actor jail time as sentencing hearing continues
Long-term fix for Soldier Field bonds needed; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says
Commentary: Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia again exposes male-female gap in sports
Lightfoot calls 2022 year of ‘accountability’ on violent crime, but says CPD Supt. Brown has her ‘total confidence’
Partnership with real estate developer brings Woodlawn community center step closer to fruition
2 dead in high-speed crash that sent car into the air in West Pullman
The Latest
Cubs infielders Nick Madrigal, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom talk before batting practice at the MLBPA training site at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona.
How much is enough? Cubs face another shortened spring training
MLB and the players association reached a deal on a new CBA Thursday, telling players to report for spring training by Sunday, multiple outlets reported.
By Maddie Lee
March 10, 2022 05:30 PM
Mayor Lightfoot hinted at new proposals for the future of Soldier Field on Friday.
City Hall
Long-term fix for Soldier Field bonds needed; taxpayers can’t be on hook when hotel tax revenue falls short, Lightfoot says
“We’ve got to make sure that we’re diversifying our ability to respond to any kind of economic downturn and not constantly putting ourselves in harm’s way because we tied vital services to a single source of revenue,” the mayor told the Sun-Times editorial board.
By Fran Spielman
March 10, 2022 05:23 PM
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia raises all sorts of questions.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Commentary: Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia again exposes male-female gap in sports
Griner’s weeks-long detention by Russian authorities has again directed a troubling spotlight toward the glaring inequities that exist between the top male and female athletes in the United States.
By Paul Newberry | AP
March 10, 2022 05:20 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses public safety during a news conference with Chicago Police Supt. David Brown and Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. at the Red Line’s Chicago Station at 800 N. State St. on the Near North Side, Wednesday afternoon, March 9, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot calls 2022 year of ‘accountability’ on violent crime, but says CPD Supt. Brown has her ‘total confidence’
Her hand-picked police chief “is implementing levels of accountability that, frankly, we haven’t seen in the Police Department in a long time,” the mayor told the Sun-Times editorial board.
By Fran Spielman
March 10, 2022 04:52 PM
Playwright Doug Wright (left) and actor Sean Hayes are photographed at the Goodman Theatre, where the duo has teamed up for the world premiere of “Good Night, Oscar.”
Theater
Sean Hayes, playwright Doug Wright turn the spotlight on the genius of Oscar Levant
The ‘Will & Grace’ actor, now starring in ‘Good Night, Oscar’ at the Goodman, says he was drawn to the actor-musician’s wit as well as ‘his struggles in life.’
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
March 10, 2022 04:37 PM