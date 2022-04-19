The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Politics News Metro/State

Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway

The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at yet-to-be-announced locations throughout Cook County.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway
Willie Wilson announces his run for Mayor of Chicago at his condo in the loop, Monday, April 11, 2022.

Willie Wilson

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Millionaire businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced plans Tuesday for a third gas giveaway.

“We believe we should be accountable to our next-door neighbor — those of us who can afford to do so,” said Wilson, speaking to reporters at his home and office on the 49th floor of The St. Regis Chicago.

The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at yet-to-be-announced locations throughout Cook County.

It will be the third time Wilson has given away gas in recent weeks. He twice held gas giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Wilson jumped into the 2023 mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6% of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards — and all 50 wards citywide —after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as Lightfoot is tweaking her own proposed gas and Ventra card giveaways as she tries to mollify opposition and pave the road for City Council approval.

Lightfoot’s latest proposal would, among other things, reserve 75 % of the $12.5 million gas card lottery for residents of South and West side neighborhoods defined as “high-mobility hardship.” The remaining 25% of gas cards would be distributed citywide.

That’s the same formula she wants to use for the $50 Ventra card giveaway.

Some have called her proposal a “political stunt” intended to one-up Wilson’s gas giveaways.

Contributing: Fran Spielman

Next Up In Politics
The ‘Alaska’ pollock in your McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish could be fueling Russia’s war on Ukraine
Democrat Giannoulias in the driver’s seat in race for campaign cash in hotly contested secretary of state contest
Sean Casten fundraising haul: $2 million banked beats rival Marie Newman’s $552,510 balance
Chicago casino sites gain critics on the City Council
Ethics Board chairman defends calling out Sposato for posting photo of himself in front of fire truck on Facebook
Climate change taking a toll on U.S. military bases in the strategic Arctic, report finds
The Latest
patch_badge.jpg
Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Antonio B. Hernandez was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire Tuesday morning, police said.
By David Struett
 
A CTA rider wearing a mask
Transportation
Chicago commuters take continued mask requirement in stride
Masks are still required on Metra and CTA despite a federal judge striking down the national mask mandate on public transportation.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 
Two people were killed in a crash Dec. 12, 2021, near Edgewater.
Suburban Chicago
Elgin man dies in Hoffman Estates crash
The man, 23, was driving a BMW that collided with Lexus at Golf and Sutton roads Monday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.
Crime
Woman charged with murder in weekend Gresham shooting
Brianna Gibbs was arrested in Bronzeville about six hours after she allegedly shot and killed a man, Chicago police said.
By David Struett
 
A dog attempting to bite a Chicago police officer was grazed when the officer opened fire April 17, 2022 on the South Side.
News
DUI driver charged in Dan Ryan crash that injured two Chicago police officers: police
The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 