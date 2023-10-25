The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
House chooses speaker — Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana has Trump’s backing, pushed to overturn 2020 election

Republicans hope electing Johnson will unite their fractious majority and end weeks of chaos by elevating a little-known conservative to one of the highest seats of U.S. power.

By  Associated Press
   
Lisa Mascaro, Stephen Groves, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., stands to vote for himself for speaker on Oct. 25, 2023.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., stands Wednesday to vote for himself for speaker. A lawyer specializing in constitutional issues, Johnson rallied Republicans around Donald Trump’s legal effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republicans eagerly elected Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker Wednesday, elevating a deeply conservative but lesser-known leader to the seat of U.S. power and ending for now the political chaos in their majority.

Johnson of Louisiana swept on the first ballot with support from all Republicans anxious to put the past weeks of tumult behind and get on with the business of governing.

Johnson replaces Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in early October.

A lower-ranked member of the House GOP leadership team, Johnson becomes the fourth Republican nominee in what has become an almost absurd cycle of political infighting since McCarthy’s ouster as GOP factions jockey for power. While not the party’s top choice for the gavel, the deeply religious and even-keeled Johnson has few foes and an important GOP backer: Donald Trump.

Johnson, a lawyer specializing in constitutional issues, had rallied Republicans around Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“I think he’s gonna be a fantastic speaker,” Trump said Wednesday at the New York courthouse where the former president, who is now the Republican front-runner for president in 2024, is on trial over charges of business fraud.

Trump said he hadn’t heard “one negative comment” about Johnson. “Everybody likes him.”

As the House convened at noon, Johnson, who won the GOP majority behind closed doors but still needed all Republicans in the public roll call to win the gavel, said he felt “very good.”

Three weeks on without a House speaker, the Republicans have been wasting their majority status — a maddening embarrassment to some, democracy in action to others, but not at all how the House is expected to function.

Far-right members have refused to accept a more traditional speaker, and moderate conservatives don’t want a hard-liner. While Johnson had no opponents during the private roll call late Tuesday, some two dozen Republicans did not vote, more than enough to sink his nomination.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks after he was chosen as the Republicans latest nominee for House speaker at a Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks Tuesday after he was chosen as the Republicans’ latest nominee for House speaker.

Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

But overnight the endorsements for Johnson started pouring in, including from failed speaker hopefuls — Rep. Jim Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman gave his support, as did Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the fellow Louisiana congressman who stood behind Johnson after he won the nomination.

“Mike! Mike! Mike!” lawmakers chanted at a news conference after the late-night internal vote, surrounding Johnson and posing for selfies in a show of support.

Anxious and exhausted, Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to move on.

“Pretty sad commentary on governance right now,” said Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. “Maybe on the fourth or fifth or sixth or 10th try, we’ll get this thing right.”

Johnson’s rise comes after a tumultuous month, capped by a head-spinning Tuesday that within a span of a few hours saw one candidate, Rep. Tom Emmer, the GOP whip, nominated then quickly withdraw when it became clear he would be the third candidate unable to secure enough support from GOP colleagues after Trump bashed his nomination.

“He wasn’t MAGA,” said Trump, referring to his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

Elevating Johnson to speaker would give Louisianans two high-ranking GOP leaders, putting him above Scalise, who was rejected by hard-liners in his own bid as speaker.

Deeply religious, Johnson is affable and well-liked, with a fiery belief system. Colleagues swiftly started giving their support.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led a small band of hard-liners to engineer McCarthy’s ouster, posted on social media that “Mike Johnson won’t be the Speaker the Swamp wants but, he is the Speaker America needs.”

With Republicans controlling the House only 221-212 over Democrats, any GOP nominee can afford just a few detractors to win the gavel.

“Democracy is messy sometimes, but it is our system,” Johnson said after coming in second to Emmer. “We’re going to restore your trust in what we do here.”

Republicans have been flailing all month, unable to conduct routine business as they fight among themselves with daunting challenges ahead.

The federal government risks a shutdown in a matter of weeks if Congress fails to pass funding legislation by a Nov. 17 deadline to keep services and offices running. More immediately, President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide $105 billion in aid — to help Israel and Ukraine amid their wars and to shore up the U.S. border with Mexico. Federal aviation and farming programs face expiration without action.

Many hard-liners have been resisting a leader who voted for the budget deal McCarthy struck with Biden earlier this year, which set federal spending levels that far-right Republicans don’t agree with and now want to undo. They are pursuing steeper cuts to federal programs and services with next month’s funding deadline.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she wanted assurances the candidates would pursue impeachment inquiries into Biden and other top Cabinet officials.

During the turmoil, the House has been led by a speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the bow tie-wearing chairman of the Financial Services Committee. His main job is to elect a more permanent speaker.

Some Republicans — and Democrats — wanted to simply give McHenry more power to get on with the routine business of governing. But McHenry, the first person to be in the position that was created in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as an emergency measure, has declined to back those overtures.

The Latest
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholic’s join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 
Marilyn Katz.
Obituaries
Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics for decades, dead at 78
She marched with MLK and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington, and her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
By Mitch Dudek
 