Curtis Duffy's Ever prepares for 'The Bear effect' — again

The tony Chicago eatery, which boasts two Michelin stars and a Season 2 series presence, is among the local restaurants featured in Season 3 of the hit show.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White are back for Season 3 of "The Bear," which started streaming Wednesday night on Hulu.

Hey Kasama, another Chicago eatery is prepping for “The Bear” effect — again.

Last season, Kasama experienced an increase in patrons eager to check out the restaurant that Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) visited for inspiration.

SPOILER ALERT! If you’ve not yet streamed all of Season 3 of the series, read no further.

This year, Chef Curtis Duffy’s Ever restaurant in Fulton Market is again featured prominently in the hit FX series, which dropped all 10 of the Season 3 episodes Wednesday night on Hulu. In fact, it’s a recurring “role” for the high-end eatery.

Fans may recall that last season, Ever was the setting for the fictional Michelin-starred restaurant where “Richie” Jeromovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) apprenticed and honed his hospitality skills (and spent a lot of time with forks) just as his pal Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) prepared to open his own new place.

The West Loop Ever boasts two Michelin stars, a rare and coveted achievement in the culinary industry. The only other Chicago restaurants that can lay claim to similar star honors are Oriole and Moody Tongue.

There are lots of surprises — and very special surprise guests — in store in the series’ fictional restaurant this season as Richie returns for more training and a group of real-world, high-profile chefs get some prominent screen time.

According to a restaurant spokesperson, Ever opened up its September reservations calendar “a few days early” on Wednesday night, as Duffy & Co. anticipate another “Bear effect” bump in business. An increase in reservations occurred after Season 2, she noted.

And as for the real-life Ever, the Michelin Guide sums up its praises in part, by writing of the restaurant: “The meal is a visual thrill with inventive presentations that entice at every turn.”

Ever main dining room 1. Photo by Michael Muser .jpg

The main dining room at Ever restaurant in the West Loop.

Michael Muser

