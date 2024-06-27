Evacuations underway after freight train derailment in Matteson

A chemical substance possibly seeping from a derailed freight train is causing evacuations in south suburban Matteson on Thursday afternoon.

The derailment happened near Main and 217th streets, said village spokesperson Sean Howard.

No one has been reported injured and no fires have erupted.

“We’re going freight car to freight car to make sure,” Howard said.

Evacuations are occurring one mile south, a mile west and a quarter of a mile east.

The elderly and anyone who is “immobile” should call 911 for assistance. Additionally residents should bring all medications they need, for a possible “extended stay,” Howard said.

Some Metra Electric service is affected, according to an alert on Metra’s website.

Check back for details on this developing story.

