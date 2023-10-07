The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Illinois officials condemn Hamas attack on Israel

At least 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Israel, while 198 were dead in a retaliatory strike on the Gaza Strip that wounded at least 1,610 more, authorities reported.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Burnt out vehicles in Ashkelon are pictured following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023.

Getty

Elected leaders in Illinois swiftly condemned Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, which marked the deadliest assault on the country in years. 

“I condemn the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas and extend my support for those whose families and loved ones have been killed and injured in this terrorist attack today,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “In Illinois and across America, the people of Israel are in our prayers.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, also issued a statement: “My heart goes out to the people of Israel as they face these horrific, unconscionable and ongoing coordinated Hamas attacks and kidnappings on Simchat Torah. The United States stands with Israel and its right to defend itself. The world must unequivocally condemn all terrorism.”

North Shore Congressman Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, said the U.S. “stands in solidarity and strength with our ally Israel — with our families and friends — as they are attacked by Hamas. 

“Hamas has started a war with terrorist attacks targeting civilian communities with rockets and infiltrations, as well as reportedly taking prisoners into Gaza. We send our condolences to the families of those killed, our prayers to the hundreds wounded. Hamas started this war, Israel, with the full support of its allies, can and will defend her people, their communities and the country.” 

North Side Congressman Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, said he was “closely following the events in Israel and my thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the unacceptable attacks on civilians.

“I unwaveringly maintain Israel’s right to defend itself and condemn Hamas’ cynical exploitation of Palestinian lives for their own ends,” Quigley said in a statement. 

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, another Democrat whose district covers several north and western suburbs, said he was “horrified by the images coming out of Israel after unprovoked attack by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists.

“The United States unequivocally stands with the people of Israel after this gruesome terror attack, and strongly supports its right to defend itself,” Krishnamorthi said. 

Fellow suburban Rep. Jan Schakowsy, D-Illinois, said “everyone has the right to feel safe, and every country has the right to protect its people.

“Israelis shouldn’t have to fear for their lives simply because of where they live,” she said. “I’m monitoring this situation closely and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat whose district covers the Quad Cities, said he recently returned from a delegation to Israel. 

“I am thinking of the young soldiers in the Israeli Defense Force who I met with who are now tasked with defending their own towns against terrorists in their own streets,” Sorensen said. “I am thinking of all of the people who are hurt, fighting to survive right now. This kind of behavior against innocent people isn’t just sad, it’s maddening.”

Downstate Republican Rep. Mike Bost called the attack “atrocious and I stand with Israel in defense of our shared values.”

Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Illinois, said her “thoughts and prayers are with the Israeli people.”

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, said “these terror attacks must be strongly condemned. Israel has every right to defend itself and America must continue to support one of our strongest allies.”

