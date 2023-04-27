The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Naperville gun shop owner takes his case against state ban to U.S. Supreme Court

The filing comes after an appeals court declined to halt the assault weapons ban while Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, appeals a ruling that the ban is “constitutionally sound.”

By  The Daily Herald
   
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR-15-style rifle.

A Naperville gun shop owner has taken his case against the state’s ban on certain high-powered weapons to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The filing comes after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago last week declined to issue an injunction halting the ban while Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, appeals a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that found the ban “constitutionally sound.”

Bevis, with the National Association for Gun Rights, is asking the highest court for an emergency injunction, arguing that the state ban is unconstitutional.

