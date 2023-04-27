Naperville gun shop owner takes his case against state ban to U.S. Supreme Court

A Naperville gun shop owner has taken his case against the state’s ban on certain high-powered weapons to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The filing comes after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago last week declined to issue an injunction halting the ban while Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, appeals a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall that found the ban “constitutionally sound.”

Bevis, with the National Association for Gun Rights, is asking the highest court for an emergency injunction, arguing that the state ban is unconstitutional.

Read more at the Daily Herald.

