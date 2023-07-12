The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Kamala Harris hits Chicago July 24 for fundraiser to benefit Biden/Harris ticket, DNC

The proceeds of the funder go to the Biden Action Fund, which benefits the Biden/Harris reelection campaign, and the Democratic National Committee.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Chicago on July 24 to headline a fundraiser to benefit the Biden/Harris ticket and to keynote the Unidosus conference.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris hits Chicago on July 24 to headline a fundraiser for the Biden/Harris ticket and the Democratic National Committee.

Harris will likely be adding other Chicago events to her schedule during her visit.

The main organizer of the fundraiser reception is Desiree Rogers, a close Harris friend who was an early supporter of the then-California senator when she ran for president in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Rogers is the CEO and co-owner of Fashion Fair and Black Opal, the makeup and skincare company. Rogers’ support for Harris stretches back to the vice president’s first run for a California Senate seat.

Proceeds from the funder go to the Biden Action Fund, which benefits the Biden/Harris reelection campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. It will be at Rogers’ Gold Coast home with the goal of raising $250,000.

DNC chair Jaime Harrison is expected to attend the reception. It comes after President Joe Biden was in Chicago on June 28 to tout his Bidenomics agenda and to be the star draw at fundraisers hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK, and by a group of trial lawyers.

Along with Rogers, the reception is co-hosted by Les Coney, a financial services executive; John Rogers Jr., the Ariel Investments founder, chairman, co-CEO and chief investment officer, who is also close to Harris; Elzie Higginbottom, the founder of East Lake Management, the real estate firm; Jane Saks, the M2M co-founder and co-artistic director; and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., one of the most prolific fundraisers in Congress.

Harris has been in the Chicago area about six times as vice president.

