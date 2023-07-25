The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Politics News City Hall

County budget hole nearly doubles to $170 million from June estimate: ‘We didn’t have the hard figures on costs’

In June, county leaders said they expected to start the 2024 budget year with an $86 million gap. But now that gap is expected to swell to about $170 million. Officials say they do not expect to increase taxes or fees or add new ones.

By  Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 Updated  
SHARE County budget hole nearly doubles to $170 million from June estimate: ‘We didn’t have the hard figures on costs’
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (second from left) meets with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2019. Pictured&nbsp;(from left) are then Budget Director Tanya Anthony, Preckwinkle, then Chief Financial Officer Ammar M. Rizki and Chief of Staff Lanetta Haynes Turner.&nbsp;

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle (second from left) meets with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2019. Pictured (from left) are then Budget Director Tanya Anthony, Preckwinkle, then Chief Financial Officer Ammar M. Rizki and Chief of Staff Lanetta Haynes Turner.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

Cook County government expects its projected budget gap to nearly double next year due to pay hikes for its roughly 19,000 employees. 

In June, county leaders said they expected to start the 2024 budget year with an $86 million gap — one of the smallest financial holes in the last decade. But now that gap is expected to swell to about $170 million, county chief financial officer Tanya Anthony revealed during a budget hearing on Tuesday.

Officials say they do not expect to increase taxes or fees or add new ones, however, saying surplus money and other belt-tightening is expected to cover the gap. 

About 60 unions represent county government workers. So far, the county has reached pay hike agreements with 33 unions representing about 10,000 employees, and has approved raises for another 3,500 nonunion workers, a county spokesman said.

The county is currently negotiating with another 30 unions that cover about 5,000 employees. But officials said they figured the expected costs of those remaining contract negotiations into the revised deficit figure.

During the budget hearing, Anthony said the salary increases provide more budget certainty and recognize “the important worker of labor partners.” 

“We didn’t have the hard figures on costs and didn’t want to include any guesses on prospective personnel expenses in our preliminary forecast” in June, Anthony said. 

Tanya Anthony, then Cook County budget director, meets with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2019.

Tanya Anthony, then Cook County budget director, meets with the Sun-Times Editorial Board in 2019.

Rich Hein/Sun-Times file

Employees are set to receive a retroactive 3.5% raise dating back to December 2021 and a 5% pay hike mid-year in 2025. 

The pay hikes can be used to recruit and retain employees, Anthony said. 

The county has been struggling with a persistent workforce shortage. That shortage, which came on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, isn’t unique, but officials see maintaining adequate staffing levels as key to carrying out the county’s priorities in spending $1 billion in pandemic relief dollars.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s initiatives include launching a guaranteed income program and erasing up to $1 billion in medical debt. In June, Preckwinkle said hiring more employees was among her biggest challenges. 

The County Board is hosting hearings this week to learn how various agency and department leaders are doing financially about halfway through the current budget year and where they might be headed next year. 

Cook County commissioners oversee the county jail, courts and the large hospital and clinic system called Cook County Health. Currently, the county has a nearly $9 billion budget.

Commissioners typically approve next year’s proposed budget in late fall. The new fiscal year begins Dec. 1.

Kristen Schorsch covers public health and Cook County for WBEZ.

Next Up In Politics
READ: Proclamation establishes Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
Pritzker planning for ‘best and biggest’ Democratic National Convention ever in 2024
Chicago police officer shot in left hand during traffic stop in Englewood
Illinois immigrants need more language help to thrive and partake in civic life
Unions to sign no-strike deal for 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man, 19, shot and killed in front of North Lawndale home
Several people walked up to a man outside a home in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday and began firing. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Globe Pub general manager Claire Craigen is expecting a big crowd fro Wednesday’s rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final between the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Chicagoans set to watch U.S. Women’s National Team second game at FIFA World Cup
Team USA will take on the Netherlands Wednesday evening in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. A slew of Chicago bars are preparing to watch the ball get rolling.
By Michael Loria and Dorothy Hernandez
 
Margot Robbie, who stars as the 11.5-inch doll Barbie.
Columnists
Real men can laugh at themselves
Don’t be scared of the “Barbie” movie. It won’t hurt you. Unless you’re already hurt.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University.
Northwestern hazing scandal
NU president gives student newspaper first interview amid hazing scandal
Michael Schill fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald only after the student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, published details of the hazing. This week, he granted the newspaper his first public interview on the scandal.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Bears right tackle Darnell Wright during practice.
Bears
Bears 1st-rounder Darnell Wright ‘crushes’ conditioning test after strong offseason
Wright is a pivotal pick for Poles, who traded down from No. 1 to 9 in a deal with the Panthers, then passed on Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter by trading again with the Eagles down to No. 10.
By Jason Lieser
 