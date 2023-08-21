The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Politics News Elections

How to watch the first Republican presidential debate

The first GOP primary debate for the 2024 election will take place Wednesday evening in Milwaukee and streamed on Fox News’ website.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE How to watch the first Republican presidential debate
merlin_115098279.jpg

The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. But that also means that about half of the broad GOP field is running short on time to make the stage. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File) ORG XMIT: WX201

Rainier Ehrhardt, AP Photos

The 2024 presidential election is still more than a year out — but the first Republican primary debate is set to take place Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The debate will be hosted by Fox News and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Starting at 8 p.m., the debate can be streamed on Fox News’ website.

The debate is being held at Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is also set to be held in July. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled take place a month later in Chicago.

Related

The debate in Milwaukee will be missing the party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

Other Republican candidates who have qualified for the debate include former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times will be reporting from Milwaukee. Check back for coverage.

Next Up In Politics
Chicago’s migrant crisis will intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Judge wants prosecutors, defense attorneys to finish perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan this week
CPS kids are sad about short summer but ready to be back in school
Here are 5 things to watch in the CPS year ahead
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
The Latest
American Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Olympic Sports
American Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100 meters at worlds
Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.
By Eddie Pells | AP
 
A busload of migrants leaves from Chicago’s Union Station, headed to a refugee center in August 2022.
City Hall
Chicago’s migrant crisis will intensify as Democratic National Convention draws near, top mayoral aide says
Deputy Chief of Staff Cristina Pacione-Zayas said GOP governors are using the crisis to harm cities with Democratic mayors. “They want to stretch our resources. ... Then they can make the case that Democratic-led states are not fit. That they’re incompetent. It draws the contrast.”
By Fran Spielman
 
The alley behind the building where a woman was found near the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Crime
Family of woman pushed from Uptown apartment window seeks information
Jillian Schappa, 31, was found in an alley in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue, police said. She told first responders that she had been pushed out of a window.
By Sophie Sherry and Mohammad Samra
 
President Joe Biden greets people in the audience after touting job growth in clean energy at Ingeteteam Inc. in Milwaukee Aug. 15.
Columnists
Green jobs, clean energy projects are big wins for Biden
While no Republicans in Congress voted for the $350 billion clean energy package, jobs are being spread across red and blue states via the Inflation Reduction Act.
By Ben Jealous
 
Cars travel along the inbound lane of the Kennedy Expressway near the Montrose Avenue exit as a train passes by while left lanes are closed for construction.
Transportation
Chicago in the top 20 for costliest commutes for drivers nationwide
A new study found that Chicago commuters lose over $8,000 in wages each year sitting in traffic during their drive to and from work.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 