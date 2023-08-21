How to watch the first Republican presidential debate

The 2024 presidential election is still more than a year out — but the first Republican primary debate is set to take place Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The debate will be hosted by Fox News and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Starting at 8 p.m., the debate can be streamed on Fox News’ website.

The debate is being held at Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is also set to be held in July. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled take place a month later in Chicago.

The debate in Milwaukee will be missing the party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media site. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” His spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate or just those that have currently been scheduled.

Other Republican candidates who have qualified for the debate include former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times will be reporting from Milwaukee. Check back for coverage.