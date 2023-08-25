$2 million in grants heading to Chicago literacy centers

The Chicago Public Library system is in line for more than $2.5 million in state grant money that’ll also steer another $2 million to dozens of literacy centers citywide, as officials put a “laser focus” on literacy rates, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

That Chicago funding is among more than $27 million in statewide library grants set to be announced Friday by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias. As the official state librarian, his duties extend beyond driver services facilities.

The Chicago Public Library’s cut is a standard yearly allotment from the state, but 36 community centers and other social service groups applied for other grants, ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 each. Recipients include Heartland Human Care Services, the Chinese Mutual Aid Association and the Arab American Action Network.

Applicants were prioritized for tutoring programs in basic reading and writing, as well as mentoring and workplace literacy, according to the secretary of state’s office.

More than 400,000 residents — about 3% of the population — have less than a ninth-grade education, and about 900,000 adults older than 25 don’t have a high school diploma, according to state figures. Almost a quarter of Illinoisans speak a language other than English at home.

“Adult literacy empowers and liberates people,” Giannoulias said before the grant announcement. “It’s the key to education, but it expands a person’s workplace capabilities, reduces poverty, keeps people out of prison and makes communities stronger.”

Of the 146 grants issued to library networks and other groups statewide, almost 100 are earmarked for literacy initiatives — a total of $5.7 million — and nine grants are going to organizations that assist people with vision or hearing impairments.

Other secretary of state grant programs are expected to disburse a total of about $65 million to libraries by the middle of next year.

See the full list of grants awarded to libraries and other institutions: