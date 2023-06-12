Ban the ban, not the book? Giannoulias caps return with string of legislative wins, including anti-censorship law

Illinois will become the first state in the nation to ban book bans — one of seven measures spearheaded by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in his first year back in political office.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to sign into law the measure on Monday afternoon, which will block state grant funding to public libraries and schools that don’t adhere to the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, a set of rules that says reading materials shouldn’t be removed or restricted due to “partisan or personal disapproval.”

The institutions can also adopt their own written statement that prohibits banning books or other materials so they can remain eligible for state funding. The new law will take effect on Jan. 1.

In an interview, Giannoulias told the Sun-Times he was “blown away” after reading about book bans across the country.

Lawmakers in conservative states have increasingly targeted school libraries over sexual content, offensive language, and in some cases, LGBTQ+ content in books. The bans have been most prevalent in Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

In Florida, many books have either been removed or covered after Gov. Ron DeSantis, now a GOP presidential contender, signed into law a measure that requires school districts to evaluate materials and publish a searchable list of books that can then be challenged.

The American Library Association said there were 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since they began tracking data more than 20 years ago. The association’s Chicago chapter said there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois last year.

Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses in 2021 with books, including “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison, that had been the subject of complaints from parents in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP-file

“To me, this is a slippery slope, and it goes against what education is about. The purpose of education is to teach children to think for themselves,” Giannoulias said. “We thought instead of being reactive to book bans, being reactive to this assault on our democracy, we said let’s be proactive. And if you’re going to ban books, you’re not going to get state grants.”

The secretary of state said several states have reached out to emulate the Illinois bill, and he plans to help them as soon as the measure becomes law.

Giannoulias, the former state treasurer who made his political comeback last year after losing a U.S. Senate seat to former U.S. Sen Mark Kirk in 2010, saw seven measures he initiated clear the Illinois General Assembly this spring legislative session.

The Legislature is operating under a Democratic supermajority in both chambers — and Giannoulias’ bills also had the support of a Democratic governor who knows when to take his political wins.

After his 2010 defeat, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias meets with Republican Senator-elect Mark Kirk at Billy Goat’s Tavern. Scott Stewart/Sun-Times file

They include a bill replacing Temporary Visitor Driver’s Licenses, or TVDLs, with a four-year standard driver’s license with the wording “Federal Limits Apply” printed atop of the cards. The wording, “Not Valid for Identification,” which currently exists on the temporary licenses would no longer appear. Giannoulias has noted under the current system, TVDLs often designated that those drivers were likely undocumented.

The other measures include a bill making it illegal to Zoom, watch or stream videos or access social media sites while driving; a bill limiting the use of automatic license plate readers to protect those coming into Illinois for abortion care; a bill authorizing Giannoulias’ office to negotiate with e-book and audiobook publishers to acquire digital prices at lower prices; and a measure making it illegal for police to stop motorists for items hanging from their rearview mirror, such as air fresheners.

Also included in a voting rights omnibus bill is language that will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, which was one of Giannoulias’ campaign promises.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks about new legislation limiting who can access information from license plate readers during a newsconference at Planned Parenthood on Thursday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The rearview mirror bill and the e-books bills have been signed into law. The others await Pritzker’s signature.

Giannoulias, 47, said he is settling into his second tour of duty in Springfield, this time a little older and a little more tired as the dad of three young girls. He said former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White “always” answers his phone calls — and he’ll still be pushing for more changes to the automatic voter registration system.

Giannoulias also made a very populist move as part of his Springfield return: adding a coffee concession in the Illinois State Capitol for the hardworking and sometimes hungover legislators, lobbyists and reporters in the building.

The Elm City Roastery featured two giant signs with Giannoulias’ name emblazoned on them, almost as if the coffee stand was named after him. By mid-May, Giannoulias’ team replaced one of his signs with a sign for Pritzker’s chief of staff, Anne Caprara, who had also been active and vocal about the Capitol’s need for caffeine.

Giannoulias called the Caprara sign an “inside joke,” but boasted of his office, “We were able to get it done in four days. We just made it happen.”

