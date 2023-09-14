Biden taps Penny Pritzker to lead U.S. bid to help forge Ukraine economic recovery

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday tapped former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, great-granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants, as the new U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery.

Pritzker, who served as Commerce Secretary under former President Barack Obama, will lead the U.S. drive to rebuild the Ukraine economy. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has endured for more than 18 months and shows no sign of ending anytime soon.

The new post, which will come under the State Department, was set up as the Biden administration is meeting resistance from some Republicans in Congress over funding levels for Ukraine.

Pritzker, a member of one the richest families in the nation, is the sister of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. A Chicago resident, she currently is the the founder and Chairman of PSP Partners and its affiliates, Pritzker Realty Group, PSP Capital, and PSP Growth. A leading philanthropist and Democratic donor and fundraiser, she is also a board member at the Obama Foundation.

“As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader—with deep familial ties to Ukraine—Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position,” Biden said in a statement. “Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

“This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction,” Biden’s statement continued.

Biden added that Pritzker will help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government create reforms to help strengthen his country’s economy, and will encourage Ukraine’s other international partners to step up support for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

In a statement released Thursday, Pritzker said: “Simply put, the stakes could not be higher. My role — working with governments and the private sector around the world — is about ensuring Ukraine succeeds, now and long into the future as a prosperous, secure, independent, sovereign democracy. Our collective mission is simple: to see to it that Ukraine survives and thrives.

“But this is also personal for me,” Pritzker’s statement continued. “My family fled Ukraine in the late 1800s, and my attachment to the country remains. During my tenure as Commerce Secretary, I worked with the Ukrainian government to advance progress on reforms, draw private sector interest, and coordinate with partner governments — activities I will also pursue in this role. And, like many Americans, I have been inspired by the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

Since the war started, Gov. Pritzker often speaks of his roots in Ukraine, calling himself, as he puts it, “the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees.”