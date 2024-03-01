The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Gov. Pritzker appoints former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to McPier board

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointment of Christian Mitchell to the McPier Board puts a close confidante in a key role just months before Chicago hosts the Democratic National Convention.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Former Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Christian Mitchell, a former deputy governor and state legislator, to serve on the board that oversees McCormick Place.

Rich Hein / Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday appointed his former deputy governor Christian Mitchell to the board of the Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority — putting a close confidante in a crucial role just months before top Democrats and business leaders will grace Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

Mitchell left the governor’s administration in January 2023 to become Vice President for Civic Engagement for the University of Chicago. Under Pritzker, Mitchell oversaw environment, infrastructure and public safety since the beginning of the governor's first term in 2019.

The agency, known as McPier, runs McCormick Place and owns Navy Pier — and McCormick Place hotels will serve as the base of operations for staff from the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), the Democratic National Committee and Biden’s campaign, among other leaders. Both the Marriott Marquis Chicago and Hyatt Regency at McCormick Place will serve as the official headquarters hotels for the convention, taking place from August 19-22.

The board is made of five appointees each by the governor and the mayor. An 11th member serves as chair. The clout-heavy board manages contracts and helps to bring conventions to town, among other responsibilities. And the board is still trying to revive convention business in the city, which collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mitchell served as a state representative for six years, and also as the interim executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. Mitchell replaced Tim Mapes as the party’s executive director in June 2018, after Mapes resigned amid bullying and harassment allegations. Mapes, who also served as the chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison on Feb. 12 for lying to a grand jury as investigators began to close in on Madigan.

McPier board members haven’t always had the smoothest rides. Former Gov. George Ryan’s appointment Scott Fawell, who ran Ryan's successful campaigns for secretary of state and governor, pleaded guilty in 2004 to mail fraud in connection with a bid-rigging scheme at McCormick Place.

Fawell agreed to cooperate with the feds to reduce a sentence he was already serving for racketeering — for using state workers and taxpayer dollars to help Ryan's election campaign. Ryan had appointed Fawell to the cushy $199,000 a year job as McPier CEO, where the bid rigging happened.

Mitchell's appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

