2nd Congressional District GOP candidate: John F. Morrow

On Jan. 25, John F. Murrow appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. We asked him why he’s running for the GOP seat in the 2nd Congressional district of Illinois in the March 2018 primary:

I’m John F. Morrow I’m the candidate for the United States Congress second congressional district and I’m running for Congress. Well my top priorities are crime, I will address and legislate the first domestic terrorist crime act law in America. Immigration, I will legislate an 18 month moratorium where all the illegal immigrants must register with immigration in order to start the citizenship progress.

I will also address the job, I will legislate the infrastructure bill and I will also legislate the first national working wage bill. Social Security, I will allow allow the citizens to take 6.2 percent of their prepaid payroll tax deductions and invest that into a financial institution of their choice, so that they can have some kind of control over their retirement.

I will look at the epinoids (sic) crisis here in america and address the pharmaceutical industry.

Those are some of the priorities I’d like to address and of course education. I will make sure that colleges on the state level are free to students.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for Congress a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois. John F. Morrow submitted the following answers to our questionnaire:

QUESTION: As a member of the House from Illinois, please explain what your specific cause or causes will be. Please avoid a generic topic or issue in your answer.

ANSWER: Address the working poor in America.

Redefine poverty in America.

Restructure the social security program.

Restructure the Judicial system.

John F. Morrow

Running for: 2nd Congressional district (Illinois)

Political/civic background:

Occupation: Business

Education: College (3 years undergrad/business major)

(25 years Corporate Management)

Campaign website: critical-times.com

QUESTION: Please list three district-specific needs that will be your priorities. This could be a project that is needed in your district, or a rule that needs to be changed, or some federal matter that has been ignored.

ANSWER: Infrastructure and Growth

Work with Suburban Mayors and Economic Development Agencies to make a proposal to bring major companies like Amazon to the second district.

Develop major Economic Engines in the South Suburbs.

Address the declining Agricultural in the second district.

QUESTION: If you are running as a Democrat, what is your best idea for getting any initiative you may propose advanced if the House continues to be controlled by the GOP after the 2018 elections?

ANSWER: I’m a Republican.

TOPIC: President Donald Trump

QUESTION: What do you make of President Trump?

ANSWER: I think President Trump needs to understand that Government can be neither absent nor all-encompassing.

QUESTION: Which three actions by the Trump administration do you support the most? Which three do you oppose the most?

ANSWER: Actions I support:

Easing Manufacturing regulation

Trade Equality

Child care credit in the tax cut. These I support.

Actions I oppose:

No requirement to purchase health insurance.

Adding 1.5 trillion to the budget.

Windfall to big Corporate with a fixed tax and a limited tax for middleclass.

QUESTION: What is your view of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian tampering in the 2016 election, including possible collusion by the Trump campaign. Does Mueller have your support?

ANSWER: Mueller has my support. Our democracy is at risk.

TOPIC: Terrorism

QUESTION: What should Congress do to reduce the threat of terrorism at home, either from ISIS or from others?

ANSWER: We must increase vetting. Stop chain migration. Make all illegals in this country register with immigration over an 18-month moratorium or face deportation.

TOPIC: Guns and violence

QUESTION: What is the single most important action Congress can take to curb gun violence in the United States?

ANSWER: Enforce the laws we already have. Citizens should not have the right to purchase firearms at public gun shows, without requiring a full background check. Gun show loop holes should be eliminated.

QUESTION: Do you favor a law banning the sale and use of “bump stocks” that increase the firing speed of semi-automatic weapons? Why? Do you favor any further legal limits on guns of any kind? Or, conversely, what gun restrictions should be done away with?

ANSWER: I support banning bump stock. Bump stock productions are illegal. I favor enforcing the laws on the books.

TOPIC: America’s growing wealth gap

QUESTION: As an editorial board, our core criticism of the tax overhaul legislation supported by the Republican majorities in the House and Senate is that it lowers taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans at a time of historic inequalities of wealth and income in the United States. We believe in free markets, but it does not look to us like the “silent hand” of the market is functioning properly, rewarding merit fairly. We are troubled that the top 1 percent of Americans own 38.6 percent of the nation’s wealth and the bottom 90 percent own just 22.8 percent of the wealth.Tell us how we are right or wrong about this. Does the growing income and wealth gap trouble you?

ANSWER: This troubles me, and I agree with your statement, but the solution to resolve this issue has little to do with taxes. The real issue must be addressed.

Tax cuts and tax reform are two different things that effect the economy differently.

The rising and falling fortunes of wall street or the lowering of taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans has little impact on the middle class or the working poor. They suffer in good times and bad time.

The way to change the percentage of wealth is through improved wages and upward mobility.

They’re three bad traits with jobs that must be corrected before we can address wealth equality. Low wages. No benefits. Jobs that leads to nowhere.

TOPIC: International affairs

QUESTION: Do you support the Trump administration’s decision to move the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem? How will this help or hinder efforts to secure a lasting peace between Israel and its Middle East neighbors?

ANSWER: No. This will hinder peace efforts by allowing Israel to continue building on the west banks and Gaza Strip in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

QUESTION: Is military action by the United States a plausible response to the nuclear weapons threat posed by North Korea? How might a U.S. military response play out for South Korea, Japan and China? What alternative do you support?

ANSWER: We should not use the Military, this will be catastrophic. We must accept North Korea as a world player in the nuclear world. Remove some sanctions and open trade lines.

TOPIC: Immigration

QUESTION: The Supreme Court has ruled that the third version of the Trump administration’s travel ban on eight countries with predominantly Muslim populations can go into effect while legal challenges against the ban continue. What is your position on this travel ban?

ANSWER: I think we must protect Americans by extreme vetting and stop chain migration.

QUESTION: Has the United States in the last decade been accepting too many immigrants, and does this pose a threat to the American way of life?

QUESTION: Should the “wall” between the United States and Mexico be built? What might it accomplish?

ANSWER: No. I support drone surveillance.

TOPIC: Affordable Care Act

QUESTION: The tax reform plan created by Republican majorities in the House and Senate would eliminate the Obamacare “individual mandate” that most Americans must have health insurance or pay a fine. Does this threaten the viability of the Affordable Care Act? What more on this, if anything, should be done?

ANSWER: It threatens the viability of the ACA. It sends the wrong message to the young and healthy. Young people live risky lives and must be held accountable for their actions that cost tax payers for their medical expenses.

TOPIC: Conclusion

QUESTION: What is your biggest difference with your opponent(s)?

ANSWER: One opponent doesn’t reside in the 2nd Congressional District. I have a few concerns about his knowledge of the people’s needs in the district.

My difference with the Democratic incumbent, is she lacks the vision it takes to move the 2nd district into the 21st century.