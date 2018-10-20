Illinois House 43rd District Republican nominee: Andrew R. Cuming

Republican Andrew Cuming and Democrat Anna Moeller are seeking the 43rd district seat in the Illinois House.

On Sept. 19, they both appeared before the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board. Watch the video above to find out why he’s running.

The Chicago Sun-Times also sent the candidates seeking nominations for the Illinois House of Representatives a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois.

Cuming did not return a completed questionnaire.

Ahead of the historic 2018 elections, the Sun-Times is teaming up weekly with the Better Government Association, in print and online, to fact-check the truthfulness of the candidates. You can find all of the PolitiFact Illinois stories we’ve reported together here.

RELATED

• ENDORSEMENT: Anna Moeller for Illinois House in the 43rd District

• Endorsements for 16 Illinois House races in the Chicago area, Districts 15 through 50

• Endorsements for 17 Illinois House races in the Chicago area, Districts 51 through 98

• Illinois Senate endorsements for the Chicago area