Haspel says CIA drew ‘tough lessons’ from 9/11

Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, is sworn in to testify at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next CIA director says the spy agency learned “tough lessons” from its use of harsh detention and interrogation tactics on terror suspects after 9/11.

Gina Haspel says that in hindsight it’s clear that the spy agency was not prepared and did not have the expertise to use techniques like sleep deprivation and waterboarding, which simulates drowning, to get terror suspects to talk.

Haspel is giving her opening remarks at Wednesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate intelligence committee.

She says that if she’s confirmed, she will follow the clear and legal framework the U.S. has since imposed that bans any corrosive tactic not spelled out in the Army Field Manual.