Fudge won’t run for speaker, backs Pelosi

WASHINGTON — Democrat Rep. Marcia Fudge had been a potential candidate for House speaker. Now she’s backing Nancy Pelosi for the job.

Fudge says she wanted to “ensure diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels” in the House and she’s “now confident” they can “move forward together.”

Pelosi named Fudge the incoming chairman of a revived elections subcommittee. The panel will delve into voting rights issues that are a priority for Fudge and the new Democratic majority.

Fudge’s decision is a win for Pelosi, who is seeking to shore up support for her speakership bid. It’s also a blow to the group of Democrats trying to block Pelosi from winning.

Pelosi says Fudge will play “a critical role” in the party’s efforts “to ensure access to the ballot box for all Americans.”

