Abrams campaign says it will fight on in Georgia governor’s race

Stacey Abrams' campaign says it will continue to fight to get all outstanding votes counted in the Georgia governor's race and won't accept former Secretary of State Brian Kemp's declaration of victory. | AP Photos

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams’ campaign says it will continue to fight to get all outstanding votes counted in the Georgia governor’s race and won’t accept former Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s declaration of victory.

At a news conference Thursday, Abrams’ campaign manager Allegra Lawrence-Hardy said that the campaign demands that the secretary of state’s office “release all the data, all the numbers, and they need to count every single vote.”

The announcement came shortly after Kemp announced he was stepping down as secretary of state and moving forward with the transition to become the state’s next governor.

Kemp, a Republican, says only about 20,000 provisional ballots remain uncounted in the race. He said even if Abrams “got 100 percent of those votes, we still win.”

Kemp’s statement came at a news conference Thursday with outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal. Kemp also announced that he was stepping down as secretary of state as of 11:59 a.m. An interim secretary will oversee the rest of the vote counting.

That announcement came as a federal court hearing was being held on a lawsuit from five Georgia residents who asked a judge to block Kemp from having any further role in overseeing the election.