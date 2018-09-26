UN Summit: Canada defends international court after Trump assails it

UNITED NATIONS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday defended the International Criminal Court after it came under attack by President Donald Trump in a stinging speech at the United Nations that challenged multilateral organizations.

Trudeau said Canada continues to believe that the Hague-based court is a “useful and important way of promoting an international rules-based order.”

Canada joined Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay in announcing they are referring Venezuela to the ICC — the first time that member countries have referred another country to the court.

The court has already opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that since April 2017 Venezuelan government forces “frequently used excessive force to disperse and put down demonstrations,” and abused some opposition members in detention.

Wednesday’s move could broaden the scope of the existing preliminary probe. The countries accuse Venezuela of several crimes including murder, torture and unjust imprisonment.

Trudeau told reporters that Canada is using all the ways it can to address the “catastrophic” situation in Venezuela, including through the ICC. Venezuela’s inflation and homicide rates are among the highest in the world and more than 2 million people have fled the violence and conflict in recent years.

In an address to the General Assembly on Tuesday that reinforced Trump’s unilateral approach to international affairs, the U.S. president criticized what he called the “ideology of globalism” and said that as far as America is concerned, “the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority.”

The ICC was created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity and genocide in areas where perpetrators might not otherwise face justice. The court has 123 state parties that recognize its jurisdiction.

At a news conference, Trudeau steered clear of direct criticism of Trump, and said Canada and the U.S. share concern about the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. But he also made clear Canada’s support for international cooperation to help developing nations “to build a more peaceful, equal and stable world.”

“Because that’s what Canadians expect: That we stand up not just for ourselves but for everyone,” Trudeau said.

While more world leaders were stepping up to the podium at the General Assembly on Wednesday, most attention was still focused on Trump, whose brash speech provoked laughter and headshakes from other leaders. He was chairing the Security Council for a meeting on nonproliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

Trump, seated at the center of an arc-shaped table, immediately uttered tough words against Iran, saying that a government with Iran’s track record “must never be allowed to obtain” a nuclear weapon. He also made waves by accusing China with meddling in November elections in the United States. China denies any interference.

At the same time, he thanked Iran, Russia and Syria for slowing their attack on Idlib province in Syria. Last week, Russia and Turkey reached a deal to set up a buffer zone in the province, the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria.

On Tuesday, during his unabashedly “America First” speech, Trump said Iranian leaders “sow chaos, death and destruction” and “spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond.” His national security adviser, John Bolton, warned that there would be “hell to pay” if Tehran crossed the U.S., its allies or their partners.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded by accusing the Trump administration of violating the rules of international law and “state obligations” by withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with the U.S. and five other major powers.

Rouhani was not attending the Security Council meeting. The council is populated by five permanent members — the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and France — and 10 other member states, who occupy a council seat for two-year terms. Iran is not among them.

At the General Assembly, members were taking turns to speak out on pressing world issues and their national priorities in world affairs.

Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez kicked off proceedings Wednesday. Among those following him were the leaders of Lebanon, Yemen, Colombia, Cuba, South Korea, Britain, Afghanistan and Italy.

This year, 133 world leaders have signed up to attend the assembly session, which ends Oct. 1, a significant increase from the 114 leaders last year. There are 193 U.N. members.

However, America’s go-it-alone attitude and growing divisions among key world powers risk eroding the U.N.’s ability to bring positive change in global affairs and end conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.