Thursday, March 9, 2023
Today, an estimated 1300 Americans will die because of cigarette addiction

By  Sun-Times Marketing
   
Today, an estimated 1300 Americans will die because of their cigarette addiction.

That’s a staggering loss of nearly half a million people each year. This is both tragic and unacceptable, and Buffalo-based 22nd Century Group has a mission to turn that number to zero.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a leading plant biotechnology company, has developed a cigarette using their US-grown reduced nicotine content tobacco, which has 95% less nicotine than other cigarette brands. Their newly launched VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes are available in a growing list of retailers.

DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.
DePaul Prep shuts down Teutopolis in 2A semis
Teutopolis managed just eight field goals in the game and didn’t score for the final 10:40.
By Michael O’Brien
 
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. Biden is requesting more than $2.8 billion in the federal budget proposal he’s sending to Congress to help advance his cancer-fighting goals. That’s according to White House officials, who shared details with The Associated Press before Biden unveils the proposal Thursday in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) ORG XMIT: DCEV421
Thinking about Biden’s age
Perhaps 86 is the new 76. People are living longer and better than ever. And yet, it’s not crazy for voters to be concerned about the possibility of the man they elect dying in office.
By Mona Charen
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles talking during warmups before a game last season.
NFL awards Bears compensatory 7th-round pick in draft
The Bears now have nine picks in the draft, starting at No. 1 overall.
By Jason Lieser
 
Dylan Cease had a rough outing against the Royals on Wednesday night.
White Sox willing to overlook Dylan Cease’s 11-run outing
“Weird things happen in spring training.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Decommissioned CTA rail cars for sale on Facebook Marketplace in West Virginia.
These 1970s CTA cars have gone off the rails — and are for sale — in West Virginia
The 2400-series CTA rail cars have been listed for $35,000 on Facebook Marketplace. But you have to go get them — and they weigh 54,000 pounds apiece.
By Vanessa Lopez
 