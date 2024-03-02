The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears reporter Courtney Cronin’s F-bomb stuns ESPN 1000 morning show

If you’ve ever heard the echo of your voice while talking on a cellphone, you know it’s frustrating. ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin verbalized that frustration to a radio audience Friday morning.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Courtney Cronin appears on ESPN 1000 with David Kaplan (not pictured) and Jonathan Hood.

ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin appears on ESPN 1000 on Friday with David Kaplan (not pictured) and Jonathan Hood.

ESPN 1000 via X

At the start of Cronin’s appearance on ESPN 1000’s “Kap & J.Hood” show, Jonathan Hood asked her what she gleaned from USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ news conference. She and the listeners immediately heard the echo, and after 12 seconds of talking, Cronin said, “All right, f— this,” and dropped off the call.

On the show’s video feed, co-host David Kaplan appears to notice the echo before making an NFL official’s holding-penalty gesture to co-host Jonathan Hood, likely meaning Hood should put Cronin on hold. But before Hood could react, Cronin let the swear slip.

“All right, we’ll put her on hold. We’ll get back to Courtney in a moment,” Hood said as Kaplan looked on stunned.

Cronin didn’t return to the show on-air, but she appeared later on “SportsCenter.”

ESPN 1000 has yet to respond to requests for comment.

