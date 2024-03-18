The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Sports Media Sports Bulls

Bulls TV analyst Stacey King fooled on air by X post claiming Derrick Rose retired

King fell for a fake Adrian Wojnarowski account on the site formerly known as Twitter during the Wizards-Bulls game Saturday night. The mistake was King’s alone, and he apologized to the crew afterward. NBCSCH also addressed the matter.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Stacey King and Adam Amin

Bulls TV analyst Stacey King (left, with play-by-play voice Adam Amin) was duped by a fake social-media account.

Bulls TV analyst Stacey King will think twice the next time he’s about to share a social-media post on the air.

During the Wizards-Bulls broadcast Saturday night on NBC Sports Chicago, King relayed what he thought was a post from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that former Bulls guard Derrick Rose was retiring. But that was not the case.

King had fallen for a fake Wojnarowski account on X, formerly Twitter. The mistake was King’s alone, and he apologized to the crew afterward. NBCSCH said it addressed the matter.

“It is out on the internet, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Derrick Rose is retiring after 15 seasons,” King said with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

Play-by-play voice Adam Amin followed up with Rose’s biggest achievements, being drafted No. 1 overall by the Bulls in 2008 and becoming the youngest MVP in league history.

“His career was really derailed by the injuries,” King continued. “It would have been really nice to see what he could have become had he been healthy his whole career.”

With 5:07 left in the quarter, Amin said he was still looking for confirmation of the report. That’s when King said he might’ve duped.

“I've had four people tell me, You might’ve got tricked, King,” he said. “It’s breaking news that I got tricked!”

After Amin shared the in-game betting lines, King replied, “They should have a live line for Stacey King falling for the old banana in a tailpipe trick.

“I’m not believing nothing else I see.”

“That’s just a good rule of thumb,” Amin said.

