 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sports Saturday

Bulls frontcourt players feel the depth at that position is just fine

Projected starting power forward Patrick Williams is on the mend from an ankle sprain, but even if he is healthy to start the season, his teammates feel there is more than enough frontcourt help at the position.

By Joe Cowley

The help wanted sign outside the Advocate Center could be very temporary.

That’s why Bulls coach Billy Donovan isn’t going to over-think the vacancy left at the power forward spot in the wake of Patrick Williams’ left ankle injury.

Derrick Jones Jr., Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson are each candidates to fill that spot for maybe the next few weeks, but as far as weighing which player it will be based on their individual skillsets, Donovan doesn’t see it that way.

It’s more about which one of the three candidates helps the group function at a higher level.

“I don’t know if I would necessarily look at it as defensive-minded [player] or offensive-minded,’’ Donovan said, when asked what he wants at that spot in Williams’ absence. “I think the biggest thing is how well would somebody in that spot – if Patrick is out for a while – how does the group function well together? How do they function on defense, how do they function on offense? Because you can say we want to get a guy that’s a defensive stopper, but then all of a sudden it’s maybe not a great fit as far as spacing offensively, right?

“They are all going to have to learn to play, so I think that player you’re talking about has to be good on both ends.’’

Which means Jones and Alize Johnson could get the first nod when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the preseason opener on Tuesday.

Jones is a solid defender and a wing that can really run the floor and operate above the rim, while Alize Johnson has impressed Donovan with an “unbelievable motor.’’

“High energy,’’ Donovan said of Alize Johnson. “He’s gonna offensive rebound. He’s always in the middle of something. If there’s a loose ball, if there’s a scrum, if a ball goes up, he’s always involved.’’

The good news is Williams is working out on the court and has been testing the ankle more and more, still needing to test it laterally. Even when he does get the nod to return to full activity, the Bulls lack depth at the forward spot, so need Jones and Alize Johnson to play well, whether starting or not.

“I think we have a great group of guys at the position,’’ Alize Johnson said of the idea that the forward spot lacks depth. “Any one of us can play out there.’’

Pumping some brakes

According to Donovan, rookie – and former Morgan Park standout – Ayo Dosunmu will get minutes at both guard spots once the exhibition games start. The key for Dosunmu to learn the point? Keep asking questions of the vets.

Dosunmu has been leaning on the likes of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, but he also needs to just experience minutes himself to find the awareness that position demands.

“He’s really an aggressive player,’’ Donovan said of the Illinois standout. “I think that’s probably the hardest thing in the NBA at the point guard position, you gotta be able to read and manage what’s going on. Like it’s OK to be aggressive, but if Zach LaVine’s made three threes in a row you have to have awareness of that. If ‘Vooch’ has just scored two or three points — you have to have an awareness of that.

“He’s just got this mind, he’s just in attack mode, which I love, but he’ll learn some of those other things.’’

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

How are Senate President Harmon and Gov. Pritzker getting along? Allow Harmon to explain

People have picked up on the ongoing tension between Don Harmon and Gov. J.B. Pritzker and their respective staffs. The tension seemed to boil over at times during the climate/energy talks.

By Rich Miller

What we lost when the Republican Party lost itself

A Republican Party objection to an increased tax penalty on married couples is entirely right. But today’s GOP has forfeited the benefit of the doubt.

By Mona Charen

High school football scores: Week 6

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Gov hopeful Sullivan to air TV ad, touting ‘values of faith, family, and service’ — but one GOP rival called the spots a ‘disservice’

Jesse Sullivan’s 30-second biographical ad features his family, stops on the campaign trail and photos from his time in Afghanistan as a uniformed civilian assisting the U.S. military — images one GOP rival took issue with.

By Rachel Hinton

The mystery of the death of a son of Danville, Jelani Day

The discovery of Jelani Day’s body in the Illinois River nine days after his disappearance only raised more questions.

By John W. Fountain

This is no time for the mayor to take a poke at moonlighting cops

By CST Editorial Board