Bulls frontcourt players feel the depth at that position is just fine

The help wanted sign outside the Advocate Center could be very temporary.

That’s why Bulls coach Billy Donovan isn’t going to over-think the vacancy left at the power forward spot in the wake of Patrick Williams’ left ankle injury.

Derrick Jones Jr., Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson are each candidates to fill that spot for maybe the next few weeks, but as far as weighing which player it will be based on their individual skillsets, Donovan doesn’t see it that way.

It’s more about which one of the three candidates helps the group function at a higher level.

“I don’t know if I would necessarily look at it as defensive-minded [player] or offensive-minded,’’ Donovan said, when asked what he wants at that spot in Williams’ absence. “I think the biggest thing is how well would somebody in that spot – if Patrick is out for a while – how does the group function well together? How do they function on defense, how do they function on offense? Because you can say we want to get a guy that’s a defensive stopper, but then all of a sudden it’s maybe not a great fit as far as spacing offensively, right?

“They are all going to have to learn to play, so I think that player you’re talking about has to be good on both ends.’’

Which means Jones and Alize Johnson could get the first nod when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the preseason opener on Tuesday.

Jones is a solid defender and a wing that can really run the floor and operate above the rim, while Alize Johnson has impressed Donovan with an “unbelievable motor.’’

“High energy,’’ Donovan said of Alize Johnson. “He’s gonna offensive rebound. He’s always in the middle of something. If there’s a loose ball, if there’s a scrum, if a ball goes up, he’s always involved.’’

The good news is Williams is working out on the court and has been testing the ankle more and more, still needing to test it laterally. Even when he does get the nod to return to full activity, the Bulls lack depth at the forward spot, so need Jones and Alize Johnson to play well, whether starting or not.

“I think we have a great group of guys at the position,’’ Alize Johnson said of the idea that the forward spot lacks depth. “Any one of us can play out there.’’

Pumping some brakes

According to Donovan, rookie – and former Morgan Park standout – Ayo Dosunmu will get minutes at both guard spots once the exhibition games start. The key for Dosunmu to learn the point? Keep asking questions of the vets.

Dosunmu has been leaning on the likes of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, but he also needs to just experience minutes himself to find the awareness that position demands.

“He’s really an aggressive player,’’ Donovan said of the Illinois standout. “I think that’s probably the hardest thing in the NBA at the point guard position, you gotta be able to read and manage what’s going on. Like it’s OK to be aggressive, but if Zach LaVine’s made three threes in a row you have to have awareness of that. If ‘Vooch’ has just scored two or three points — you have to have an awareness of that.

“He’s just got this mind, he’s just in attack mode, which I love, but he’ll learn some of those other things.’’