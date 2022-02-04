Bulls find rare night where size advantage falls in their favor

Nikola Vucevic found himself in a rare situation on Friday.

The undermanned – and extremely undersized – Pacers had little choice but to throw guards and wings at the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Bulls center, all but daring him to take advantage of the matchups with some good old fashioned bully ball.

Take advantage Vucevic did, scoring a season-high 36 points on 16-of-21 shooting, as well as grabbing 17 rebounds, to help carry the visiting team to a much-needed 122-115 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As a team the Bulls outrebounded Indiana 43-37, and outscored them in the paint 70-54.

Just a reminder for Vucevic and his teammates, however – don’t get too comfortable with that.

In most matchups this season, it’s been the Bulls (33-19) and their small lineup biting at ankles on the defensive end, and looking to cause enough chaos to cover up the deficiencies they have had in the rebounding/physicality department.

Unless the Bulls get aggressive by next week’s trade deadline, that won’t be changing.

Size isn’t walking through that door.

Guards Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) and Lonzo Ball (knee surgery) are expected back in March, and Zach LaVine (back) and Coby White (groin) did get the Pacers game off to try and heal up, but unless one of them has an unforeseen growth spurt, losses like Thursday in Toronto are more concerning than wins like Friday should be celebrated.

Coach Billy Donovan reiterated that size was a concern at the start of the season, even before forward Patrick Williams went down, and it will remain a concern the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

“Every team has different concerns and things they have to deal with, like there’s no perfect team, but I do think that when we’ve had a real focus on that, with Alex, with Lonzo, with DeMar [DeRozan], with Zach, with even Ayo [Dosunmu], some of the different guys, we’ve been able to hold our own and do a decent job where we really haven’t gotten really dominated.

“Now [Thursday against the Raptors] we got really dominated there, but I think if you look at our defensive rebounding it hasn’t been necessarily the worst in the league. And I think when we’ve been whole, I know it’s not been a lot of games, we’ve been able to hold our own.’’

Donovan has been stressing rotational block-outs all season long, especially with how often the Bulls are forced to run two players at post-up bigs this season.

That’s why with the trade deadline looming, all eyes turn to the Bulls front office to make life easier.

“It’s valid, it’s something we’re going to have to overcome in certain situations,’’ Donovan said of moving forward undersized.

That’s why the Pacers were such a nice break from that.

“It’s different,’’ Vucevic said of his night. “When you just look at it, ‘Oh, he’s got a huge height advantage,’ and yeah, but sometimes it’s hard because they crowd you and work around you … [Friday] I was able to take advantage.’’

Sure, the Bulls had some head-shaking defensive breakdowns, but lack of size definitely wasn’t the culprit. Poor bench play, too many clean looks from three, Caris LeVert scoring 42, but not size and physicality.

The starters made sure of that, led by Vucevic, as DeRozan had 31, Javonte Green had 16, and then there was Ayo Dosunmu.

The career-high 14 assists were great, but his dunk to put the dagger in a late-game Pacers run was spectacular.

Donovan called a play that allowed Dosunmu to get downhill, fake the pass to DeRozan – who was being crowded most of the fourth – then turn the corner and attack. Attack he did, dunking on two Pacers with 16.3 seconds left to put the Bulls up five.

“My confidence is always high,’’ Dosunmu said of his late-game heroics. “I put a lot of work into my game.’’