The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Sports Cubs

This baseball quiz does not include Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is everywhere these days, but she’s not in this quiz. With all the chaos, divisiveness and sadness in the world, I’m focusing on the League Championship Series.

By  Bill Chuck
   
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes (left) and Taylor Swift celebrate a touchdown by the Chiefs against the Broncos on Oct. 12 in Kansas City, Mo.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Who won more games in the postseason, the Orioles, Dodgers, Rays, Brewers, Blue Jays, Marlins or Cubs? It was a tie. The only difference is that the Cubs didn’t even get a chance to lose any games. It was a ‘‘Cruel Summer’’ for the Cubbies.

I hope you can find some respite from the stresses nationally and internationally by watching some baseball and playing this week’s quiz. Have fun and learn a lot. If you get an answer wrong, ‘‘Don’t Blame Me,’’ just ‘‘Shake It Off.’’

