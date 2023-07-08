The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Sports

MLR hoping championship match in Bridgeview is a celebration of rugby

Beyond the match between San Diego and New England, the day will include performances by Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel before the game and the band Dropkick Murphys after the final whistle.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE MLR hoping championship match in Bridgeview is a celebration of rugby
The San Diego Legion, pictured, will face the New England Free Jacks for the Major League Rugby championship on Saturday in Bridgeview.

The San Diego Legion, pictured, will face the New England Free Jacks for the Major League Rugby championship on Saturday in Bridgeview.

Courtesy of MLR

Almost nine years ago, Major League Rugby CEO Nic Benson was at Soldier Field for the world-famous New Zealand All Blacks’ visit to Chicago to face the United States in an exhibition. Sitting high atop the stadium, Benson had an “incredible experience” at the sold-out event.

The match — a lopsided New Zealand win — was only part of the event that brought rugby fans from all over the Chicago area, the country and the world.

“It was really a gathering for the [rugby] community,” Benson said. 

Benson is planning for another rugby gathering Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium when MLR stages its championship match between the San Diego Legion and New England Free Jacks. Beyond the match hosted by the Chicago Hounds, the day will include a pregame performance by Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel and the band Dropkick Murphys after the final whistle. 

And like there was that November day in 2014 at Soldier Field, there will be a gathering geared toward bringing rugby fans together. The events at Saturday’s block party include a youth tournament and a tutorial about the sport. 

“I’ve been to a lot of games at Soldier Field and at SeatGeek Stadium over the years,” Benson said. “There’s a ton of history. There’s a great rugby community in Chicago, so we’re excited about what we can do.”

Even with a history of big rugby matches, Chicago is still a relative newcomer to MLR. In their first season, the Hounds went 3-13 and finished fifth in the Western Conference. 

Despite the usual expansion struggles, Benson and the league are excited about the Hounds and the market’s potential. Playing the championship match in Chicago was a natural step for the Hounds and MLR.

“We had an ownership group in Chicago who were willing to take the bull by the horns,” Benson said. “It’s going to be our first true neutral-site final, and they really pushed the event and pushed to make it more than a game. We’re trying to make this a celebration of MLR, but also of rugby in the community.”

Clearly, the Chicagoland area is significant for MLR. Not only is Chicago home to a robust rugby community, but it’s also the country’s third-biggest market and the Hounds are MLR’s lone team in the Midwest.

“It’s a great media market, a tremendous sports town. People love their sports,” Benson said. “This showcase for what we can do is really important.”

Since this match is at a neutral venue, MLR and the Hounds have been able to diagram the event in advance. That’s allowed planners to figure out the best ways to make the day memorable for fans, and something the league and Hounds can use to continue burnishing their brands in Chicago.

“If you really want to showcase what you’re trying to build, you need the time to plan it,” Benson said. “That, for me, is the key thing. We put our flag in the sand and said we want our final to be more than just a game. We want it to be a celebration of rugby, of the sport that we love and that we’re trying to build.”

Next Up In Sports
Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break
Bulls’ big problem has a name, but bosses unlikely to do much about it
Addicting ‘Quarterback’ series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field
Fire try to rebuild momentum after loss
Strips and Stones for this couple
Chicago outdoors: Feeling a bit cinematic this week
The Latest
Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg is the center of attention as he signs autographs for fans during the workout for the 58th All-Star Game on July 14, 1987, in in Oakland, Calif.
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Give me a (All-Star) break
The Midsummer Classic is almost upon us, but it’s missing that classic feel, with players leaving the game early and wearing uniforms that aren’t their own.
By Bill Chuck
 
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Columnists
Bulls’ big problem has a name, but bosses unlikely to do much about it
What Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley have done in their Gar-Pax takeover is masterfully avoid the problem, which is sitting on the bench — coach Billy Donovan.
By Scoop Jackson
 
Quarterback_S1_CC0.jpg
Sports
Addicting ‘Quarterback’ series follows Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota on and off the field
Netflix follows up ‘Drive to Survive’ and ‘Full Swing’ with a deep dive into the challenges three NFL stars face over the 2022 season.
By Richard Roeper
 
Rafael_Czichos.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire try to rebuild momentum after loss
Saturday’s match against Nashville SC starts a three-game homestand for the Fire, who only have two league wins this year in Chicago.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A bottle of Jeppson’s Malort liqueur.
Food and Restaurants
Malört’s unlikely rise from a joke to Chicago’s drink
Malört’s ascendancy is more recent than you might think. It all started about 10 years ago when a Chicago bartender fell in love with the drink and made it his mission to make other people love it, too.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ Curious City
 