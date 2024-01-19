Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan might have finally found his ‘Boy Wonder’

TORONTO — Few in the NBA are better than DeMar DeRozan in clutch time — statistically, the last five minutes of a five-point game. And in tighter situations, he’s even more impressive.

This season alone, the veteran forward is 8-for-14 (57.1%) from the field for the Bulls in the final minute of a four-point game. In the final 30 seconds of a three-point game, he’s 5-for-10 with a league-best 20 points.

For this reason, the Bulls’ late comeback win over the Raptors on Thursday night was almost expected.

Almost. Because this time, DeRozan had some extra support.

With the Bulls trailing 109-108 with just over two minutes left, guard Coby White put them ahead with a 14-foot pull-up jumper. After a turnover by the Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, DeRozan hit a turnaround fadeaway, then drew a foul for two free throws a few seconds later.

After center Nikola Vucevic stole the ball from Barnes with 39 seconds left, the Raptors, now down by four, dug in for one last stop. But White dribbled left in the paint, took off toward the rim and hit an impressive floater to make it 116-110 — the final score.

Has DeRozan found the perfect late-game partner?

“I love that part of [White],” coach Billy Donovan said. “When you have a guy like DeMar, who has been an incredible closer his entire career, he’s a unique and special guy. . . . DeMar is all about winning. It’s not like, ‘Hey, this is my time, just stand over there.’ He’s really, really good about encouraging [other] guys to make plays. ‘Hey, when I’m trapped, it’s coming to you. Be ready. Shoot it. Drive it.’ Having a veteran guy [who has] closed as many games as DeMar has, he’s been a great example.

“But I want Coby to be bold and tough and courageous, and go for it in those moments. He needs to do that, and I have a lot of confidence in him that he can make those plays.”

Donovan isn’t alone in his thinking there. After White made the floater, DeRozan was the first person to let him know the importance of it.

“He got hyped and said, ‘Way to be aggres-sive, boy!’ ” White said. “He wants us to have those moments, and he doesn’t care. Like, he’s not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Give me the ball!’ He encourages us to be aggressive in those moments and supports us 100%.”

That could become incredibly important for the Bulls. Guard Zach LaVine, who theoretically should be the next behind DeRozan in terms of late-game heroics, hasn’t necessarily filled that role the last few seasons. This season, he’s 1-for-5 in four-point games with under a minute left. Guard Alex Caruso (4-for-8, 50%) is actually closest to DeRozan’s 57.1% shooting in those instances.

White’s dagger in Toronto was his first big play under those conditions, but the hope is that it’s a developing trend, given the other strides he has made in his game this season.

“I could see it in his eyes that he was going for it,” Donovan said. “I like that, and I want him to do that.”

White won’t have to be told twice.

“I was just being aggressive,” he said. “I wanted to be aggressive, and I know it’s always a lot of pressure on DeMar in those moments, so I was just trying to help any way I can. As a player, you want those moments.”

