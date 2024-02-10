Spring brakes: White Sox enter spring training with contention window closed

Themes you can count on throughout White Sox spring training, which starts Wednesday, will be the “us against them” and “nobody believes in us” keynotes, tried-and-true motivational sources for teams to rally around.

It already had begun when the Sox were in town two weeks ago for season-ticket-holder and community-service events.

And why not? Nobody really does believe in the Sox coming off a 61-101 season. They went into rebuild mode without calling it that — adding no high-impact players to a reduced payroll this offseason — traded their most valued relief pitchers and put their staff ace on the block. According to Baseball Prospectus’ widely respected PECOTA projections, the Sox are one of three teams with a 0.0% chance of making the postseason, along with the Rockies and Nationals.

Zero.

So you’re saying they don’t have a chance?

But the Sox, who entered the last four seasons as postseason contenders, will draw on that as a team with individuals in contract years (Yoan Moncada) and prove-it-now campaigns (Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech, Andrew Vaughn) having something to prove in 2024.

The longer-term vision for first-year general manager Chris Getz and second-year manager Pedro Grifol is better defense, more speed and athleticism and a rejuvenated clubhouse culture. Toward that end, veteran catchers Martin Maldonado, 37, and Max Stassi, 32, middle infielders Paul DeJong and Nicky Lopez and outfielders Dominic Fletcher and Kevin Pillar are here.

Among 16 newcomers to the 40-man roster since the end of last season, DeJong, Maldonado, Stassi, Lopez, relief pitchers Tim Hill and John Brebbia and non-roster invitees to camp such as Pillar and Brett Phillips are “good clubhouse guys,” so there’s that.

Whether Dylan Cease is part of the mix — Getz is listening to or waiting on offers for his top pitcher as he looks to add multiple pieces of young talent to raise competitive hopes for 2025 and beyond — will be a significant storyline of camp. Cease’s graceful handling of the uncertainty that faced him this winter is commendable. But his departure would only make a pitching staff loaded with question marks even less competitive.

Cease was expected to be traded before spring training, but here we are with Getz holding firm to a high asking price, knowing that Cease will still have value as camp progresses and until the July 31 trade deadline. Cease has two years of contract control.

“If we feel like we’re going to be better, better off for the organization to move Dylan Cease, we’ll do that,” Getz said this week.

“We’re pushing toward spring training. And once we get to Arizona and we start establishing who we are and who we’re going to be, it could become a little more challenging whether it be Dylan Cease or another individual to move. But we’ll cross that bridge when we do.”

The Sox might not be very good, but having Cease through camp and on Opening Day would give the clubhouse a better feeling about itself, a better chance to defy odds and perhaps flirt with being decent enough in the first half to have something meaningful to play for.

Try convincing the zero-percenters there’s even a chance.

Perhaps it will be pride and no more. Or building for 2025 and beyond. In any event, Grifol says the vibe he’s getting from players and staff sets the tone for a productive camp.

“The energy we have, that our players, front office and coaching staff are showing,” Grifol said. “We have five new coaches on our staff. And plus what we did last year.”

Which was play so poorly that chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was moved to do something no one expected: fire vice president Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn.

Camelback Ranch won’t be the same without Williams golf-carting from diamond to diamond or Hahn keeping watch.

It’s Getz’s operation now, with Grifol running his second camp, only a year removed from supposedly being a contender.

“We’re motivated, we’re excited to come back and prove to this league that we’re capable of doing some good things,” Grifol said. “I just feel it. There is a good vibe. You’ll see it, you’ll feel it, you’ll hear it from these guys when you talk to them. They feel the same way.”

White Sox camp first-timers

Pitchers: Prelander Berroa, John Brebbia, Jesse Chavez, Josimar Cousin, Shane Drohan, Jake Eder, Erick Fedde, Chris Flexen, Devei Garcia, Tim Hill, Michael Soroka, Jared Schuster, Alex Speas, Touki Toussaint.

Position players: Catchers Martin Maldonado, Max Stassi, Korey Lee; infielders Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake; outfielders Dominic Fletcher, Zach DeLoach.

Coaches: Assistant pitching coach, Matt Wise, hitting coach Marcus Thames, first base/outfielders coach Jason Bourgeois, major league coach Grady Sizemore, catching coach Drew Butera.

Here last year, gone today

Position players: Tim Anderson, Yasmani Grandal, Jake Burger, Romy Gonzalez, Seby Zavala, Hanser Alberto.

Pitchers: Aaron Bummer, Mike Clevinger, Jake Diekman, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton, Jose Ruiz, Gregory Santos, Jonathan Stiever.

Coaches: Hitting coach Jose Castro, assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson, first base coach Daryl Boston, bullpen coach Curt Hasler.

Invited to spring training

On minor-league contracts: Pitchers Justin Anderson, Joe Barlow, Jake Cousins, Chad Kuhl and Jake Woodford, catcher Chuckie Robinson, infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Rafael Ortega, Mark Payton, Brett Phillips and Kevin Pillar. From organization: Pitchers Jonathan Cannon, Jordan Leasure, Nick Nastrini, Edgar Navarro, Nick Padilla and Lane Ramsey, catchers Adam Hackenberg, Carlos Pérez and Edgar Quero and infielders Tim Elko, Colson Montgomery and Zach Remillard.

Dates

Wednesday: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Feb. 19: First full squad workout.

Feb. 23: Cactus League opener, at Cubs.

March 28: Opening Day, vs. Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.