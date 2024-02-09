The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Dominic Fletcher relishes chance to be everyday player with White Sox

The former Diamondbacks player has an open door in White Sox outfield.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Dominic Fletcher relishes chance to be everyday player with White Sox
Former Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Dominic Fletcher takes the field.

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher has a legitimate chance to start for the White Sox.

Ashley Landis/AP

The door is open for Dominic Fletcher. Right field is there for the taking.

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks last week in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Cristian Mena, Fletcher looks the part of a young, major league ready player who can provide defense at all three outfield positions and a capable bat from the left side at a position the White Sox have tried unsuccessfully to fill for years.

“I went from pretty much trying to earn a spot on the team as possibly a fourth or fifth outfielder to having a chance to compete for a spot,” Fletcher said Friday. “That’s really exciting for me and my family and my career to be able to have that opportunity, and we’re going to go out there and try to win.”

The 5-9 Fletcher, who bats and throws left, went from a crowded place in the outfield of the National League champions — where he was blocked by Corbin Carrroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alek Thomas, Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy — to the Sox, who were set in left and center with Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. but questionable with converted first baseman Gavin Sheets, Triple-A bound Oscar Colas. Zach DeLoach, also a left-handed hitter, was acquired in a trade from Seattle for Gregory Santos, and veteran Kevin Pillar was signed to a minor league contract worth $3 million if he makes the team, so the Sox outfield picture has improved in the last week or so.

“I’m going to show up this spring training and compete, do whatever I can to try to help this team win,” Fletcher said. “I’m just I’m here to compete and try to win a spot.”

Fletcher, 26, played in 28 games over two stints with Arizona in 2023, batting .301/.350/.441 with two homers, five doubles, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. He made his debut on April 30 at Colorado and went 8-for-12 with a double, triple, two home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored over a three-game stretch against San Francisco on May 11-13.

At Triple-A Reno, he batted .291/.399/.500 (81-278) with 10 homers and 45 RBI and 71 runs scored in 66 games before a fractured left index finger ended his season Sept. 4.

“Offensively, I feel like I’ve always hit for average,” Fletcher said. “The last couple years, I feel like I’ve driven the ball a little better, just getting the ball in the air, getting balls in the gap, catching some balls out front and letting them leave the yard. But I’m not really trying to transition to a power guy. I’m always going to be a gap-to-gap guy. I know what I’m good at.”

Fletcher is a career .295/.366/.474 hitter with 42 home runs and 21 triples in 356 games over four minor-league seasons.

But “defense has always been first for me,” he said. “It’s something at a young age I realized you’re not going to hit all the time, and when you’re not hitting, you need to be able to do something to help the team. So I focused a lot on defense when I was younger, in college and throughout the minor leagues. I feel like defense is definitely my strong suit, and that will always be there, even when you’re not hitting.”

The Sox are coming off a 61-101 season, so Fletcher will be transitioning from a much different vibe.

“As a player, you don’t really look at it as a rebuild,” Fletcher said. “We have a lot of good players on the field. You look through the roster, there’s plenty of talent to go out there and win. That’s something I’m big on. I like to win whatever I do, I like to go out there and compete. I don’t think we look at it as a rebuild, it’s more of, we’ve got the players around us, let’s go do it.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Top lawmaker says Sox must say how they hope to finance South Loop ballpark
Here’s what a new White Sox ballpark in the South Loop could look like
White Sox spring broadcast schedule includes six televised games, 10 on radio
White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to Mariners, deal pitching prospect Cristian Mena to D-backs
White Sox sign Kevin Pillar to minor-league deal
The Latest
Lourdes “Lulú” Álvarez frente a su restaurante Pueblo Nuevo, en 4342 al norte de la Avenida Central.
La Voz Chicago
En el restaurante Pueblo Nuevo de Portage Park todo mundo es familia
Lourdes “Lulú” Álvarez jura que su pozole levanta el ánimo. El restaurante cuenta con fieles seguidores, que vienen desde lugares tan lejos como Nueva Jersey.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Un cuerpo sin vida fue encontrado el viernes fuera de la estación de Metra en Lisle. | Archivos Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Cuerpo sin vida encontrado en la estación de Metra de Lisle
Se llamó a una ambulancia a la estación de Metra de Lisle, pero la persona murió en el lugar, dijo un portavoz de Metra.
By Mary Norkol
 
Kaylee Huang (center), who is in the seventh grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs with Janet Mei (right), a sixth grader, during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A Chicago Public Schools teacher on the Far South Side won the Milken Educator Award, the Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened cookie booths, and concertgoers waited in hours-long lines at the United Center for a performance by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin-119010418.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Feds say ex-lawmaker found job selling insurance — where she was caught submitting bogus policies
The disclosure came Friday after Annazette Collins signaled she would testify during her ongoing trial for allegedly dodging nearly $100,000 in taxes. She later changed her mind and decided not to take the stand.
By Jon Seidel
 
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Chiefs or 49ers? Pizza or wings? Here are your Super Bowl Sunday picks
The 49ers are slight favorites, but a strong majority of our voters went with the Chiefs.
By Steve Greenberg
 