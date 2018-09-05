1961 Stanley Cup champion Ab McDonald dies at 82

Ab McDonald, who scored what proved to be the Blackhawks’ championship-clinching goal in the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, died Tuesday night, according to multiple reports. He was 82.

McDonald, whose given name was Alvin, won the Stanley Cup in each of his first four NHL seasons — the first three with the Montreal Canadiens, then again in 1960-61 with the Hawks. The left winger scored the second goal of the Hawks’ 5-1 Game 6 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Final. The Winnipeg native played four of his 14 NHL seasons with the Hawks, posting 73 goals and 107 assists in 265 games. He had 182 goals and 248 assists in 762 games over his career.

McDonald also scored the first goal in the history of his hometown team, the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets, for whom he played two seasons to close out his career.