2019 NHL Winter Classic: Blackhawks, Bruins unveil jerseys that celebrate 1930s

In an homage to their first Stanley Cup-winning team, the Blackhawks will wear black-and-white jerseys from the 1934 season when they face the Boston Bruins on Jan. 1 for the 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Bruins will wear brown-and-gold jerseys that celebrate their 1930s-era uniforms. A highlight will be he classic “B’’ logo.

"They're all great jerseys, but this could be my favorite." 🎥 Bergy sees the B's new #WinterClassic sweater for the first time in this edition of Bruins Bytes, pres. by @SamsoniteUSA: pic.twitter.com/IgqAYj3ocx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2018

The Hawks, who will be making their sixth appearance in an outdoor game, will be wearing classic jerseys that feature a combination of felt letters and chain stitching. To complete the theme, player names and numbers feature single-layer felt materials.

The Hawks won their first Stanley Cup in 1934. They also won in 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013 and 2015.