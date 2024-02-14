IHSA announces girls flag football as official varsity sport

Many people tell senior manager of girls flag football Juliana Zavala they wish there was girls flag football when they were in high school. Now, the girls after them don't have to wish.

It was announced Wednesday at Halas Hall that girls flag football would become an official IHSA sport starting during the 2024-25 season.

The sport began play in Illinois in 2021. Interest quickly spread throughout the state and after a year of existence, the sport had 50 teams participating in 2022. Over 100 teams participated throughout the 2023 season.

The Bears hosted the 2023 Bears state championship for girls flag football, which Lane won in 2023. The championship game was held inside the Walter Payton center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

“The Chicago Bears remain committed to aggressively championing the growth of girls flag football," Bears CEO Kevin Warren said. "This is the beginning, but access and equity begin with these historical first moments that make the Chicago Bears, and me personally, inspired for the future of girls flag football for generations to come."

The first IHSA state championship takes place on Oct. 11-12.