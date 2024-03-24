The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Eisenhower’s Andre Lovett commits to Illinois

Lovett had plenty of Power Five offers to choose from, including Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

By  Mike Clark
   
Andre Lovett playing for Eisenhower this past season.

Andre Lovett is a generational talent for Eisenhower -- literally.

The defensive back, who's the consensus No. 18 junior in Illinois according to 247Sports, committed to Illinois this month.

Lovett is Illini coach Bret Bielema's second in-state commit in this cycle, joining fellow three-star Michael McDonough, an offensive lineman from Andrew.

According to Eisenhower coach Sheamus Murphy, Lovett is the Cardinals' first Power Five recruit since Torri Stuckey picked Northwestern in 2000 and the program's first Illini recruit since Steve Stefanski in 1990.

What made Illinois the right fit?

"The love they were showing me, the consistency they were showing in recruiting me," Lovett said.

The 6-1, 175-pounder wasn't planning to end the recruiting process this soon. 

"I was actually hoping to commit at the end of the summer," he said.

But in the portal era, he knew Power Five offers are harder to come by for prep prospects and he didn't want to miss out on an opportunity like this.

Now it's time to shift his attention away from recruiting.

"I loved having coaches coming in [but] now I can focus on my senior season," Lovett said. "I have goals set for this senior season: get my fourth star, make All-State and All-American."

National recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove expects Lovett to thrive in Champaign.

"First, he's a phenomenal kid," Cosgrove said. "He'll be an ambassador for the program. Smart kid, one of the most physically gifted kids in his class from Illinois."

That shows in how many hats Lovett wore last season for the Cardinals and why 247Sports classifies him as an athlete. He played all three levels on defense in 2023 and saw action everywhere on offense -- including Wildcat quarterback and tight end -- except the line.

But Lovett's future is in the defensive backfield.

"He's so long and he's a willing hitter," Cosgrove said. "A lot of skinny kids don't do that. His highest upside is going to come at safety. The skill set is there, the height is there."

And there's more, according to Murphy, who noted Lovett's 3.0 grade-point average and the fact that "he checks all the boxes from a character standpoint."

The attention Lovett has drawn has had a positive spillover effect at Eisenhower.

Two seniors from last year's team, offensive lineman Kwan Johnson (Eastern Illinois) and quarterback Nick Mayfield (South Dakota), also were Division I recruits.

Having more recruiters familiar with the Cardinals' top players can only help in the long run.

"The traffic's that come through the door -- Eisenhower hasn't had that in a long time," Murphy said.

Just like the Cardinals haven't had a talent like Lovett in a long time.

