The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Sports

Bears host girls flag football event

In partnership with the Bears, Ledley King — who played his entire career for Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League — traveled from England to participate in Monday’s girls flag football event at Crane, the alma mater of Bears founder George Halas.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE Bears host girls flag football event
2024 Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears host a Mini Monsters Clinic at Crane High School, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois

The Bears continue to support girls flag football. | Jacob Funk/Chicago Bears

17-year-old Andrea Wells is undecided BOUT pursuing flag football or participating in cheerleading at Crane high school. Monday’s girls flag football event enticed her to give more credence towards playing flag football.

“I didn't know I was going to enjoy myself this much right now, but it's fun,” Wells said. “It pushes me back into thinking about joining flag football this year.”

In partnership with the Chicago Bears, Ledley King — who played his entire career for the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur — traveled from England to participate in Monday’s girls flag football event at Crane, the alma mater of Bears founder George Halas. Both girls and boys participated in football drills — running routes, backpedaling like a defensive back and trying to take the flag. The Bears will play a 2024 regular-season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

King flew into Chicago yesterday and toured Soldier Field, similar to linebacker Tremaine Edmonds when he visited England. King said he’s enjoying his time in Chicago, and that was evident as he sported a smile as he talked and interacted with kids.

“For many of the kids today, it's their first time playing flag football,” King said. “It’s great for them to see a sport they've never played before. You can see how much fun they're having.”

The Illinois High School Association announced on Feb.14 that girls flag football would become an official IHSA sport. More than 100 schools will participate in flag football this year, and IHSA Craig Anderson said at the press conference that the sport is one of the fastest-growing sports in Illinois history.

The Bears' partnership with CPS was paramount in the sport’s growth. The 2023 state championship series was held at Halas Hall. Whether through donations or hosting events, the Bears have been in lockstep with Juliana Zavala, the senior manager of girls flag football, in growing the sport.

“To have the backing of the Chicago Bears is what you have to do to move this thing forward,” former Bears cornerback Jerry Azumah said. “The Bears have been advocates for women in sports in general. Football was just looked at as a male dominated-league, but now you're starting to see girls be referees, coaches, and top execs or females. So it's opened up the door to a lot of different avenues.”

The Bears recently hired Jennifer King, the first Black woman to be a full-time assistant coach in NFL history.

However, investing in events and exposing younger kids to flag football will drum up the interest. It’s important for those kids to see former players and female representatives show up and coach them through drills.

“You need to be able to see a clear path and a vision in what you're doing; that makes a huge difference,” King said. “When I started playing football, it wasn't too long before I had a vision of myself. It's important that these people have a route that they can aspire to go down.”

Next Up In Sports
Bulls’ remaining schedule rife with playoff implications
Ryne Sandberg, fighting prostate cancer, throws out first pitch at Cubs’ home opener
Cubs manager Craig Counsell secures victory in his first home game at Wrigley Field
White Sox, without Eloy Jimenez, get routed by Braves
Going into home opener, Cubs fans optimistic about playoff chances: ‘New team, new hope’
Connor Bedard’s shift to wing based on Blackhawks’ current lines, not long-term position change
The Latest
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
One dead, 2 wounded in Pullman shooting
Three men were in the 700 block of East 104th Street about 11:43 a.m. Monday when someone came out of an alley and shot at them before fleeing in a black pickup truck, police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Marches, vigils and growing fear that Chicago police have forgotten about the slaying of a 3-year-old boy
Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was fatally shot while riding in the back seat of his mother’s car in September 2022. A year and a half later, the case remains unsolved.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell secures victory in his first home game at Wrigley Field
Notes: Team seeks to weather the injury to starter Justin Steele
By Maddie Lee
 
FLAGBURN-032624-02.JPG
City Hall
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez survives Housing Committee ouster attempt after flag-burning controversy
The leadership coup failed by a 29-16 vote, after the City Council member reported he met on Easter with Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a military veteran who led the call for his resignation as committee chair.
By Fran Spielman
 
Food and Restaurants
Clark Street closure for outdoor dining ‘pending mayoral review,’ Ald. Reilly says
A stretch of Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street has been a hotbed for Chicago’s outdoor dining program, but its future remains uncertain.
By Abby Miller
 