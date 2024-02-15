Pressure or not, White Sox’ Michael Kopech knows it’s time to live up to potential

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech said there’s not much pressure on the White Sox because expectations aren’t very high.

That’s one way of looking at the low projections for a Sox team in these first days of spring training.

There’s pressure on Kopech, though. And those expectations depend on whether you’re talking to the front office, fans or Kopech himself. Traded by the Red Sox with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects for Chris Sale in 2016, Kopech arrived with a lofty future as a flame-throwing, top pitching prospect viewed as a future front-of-the-rotation piece.

Aside from a few fleeting moments of sustained success — he posted a 3.43 ERA working mainly in relief in the Sox’ AL Central title year in 2021 and went 5-9 with a 3.45 ERA in 25 starts in 2022 — Kopech hasn’t measured up. He knows it after going 5-12 with a 5.24 ERA in 25 starts last season. The Sox know it, and a fan base disgruntled with seemingly everything about the Sox except renderings of a new ballpark knows it, too.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily the pressure of what people expect from me [or] something I’m trying to live up to,” Kopech said Thursday. “It’s more what I expect of myself. I know that I have capabilities that I haven’t shown at this level yet and there’s still that edge that I want to provide to the team and help the team compete to win a championship. And to do that, I need to live up to my potential. So yeah, that’s something that’s very much a focus of mine.”

Kopech led the AL with 91 walks in 25 starts over 119 innings last season. He also gave up 29 homers.

“A big part of having a bounce-back year is understanding what you’re putting behind you,” Kopech said. “We don’t want to dwell on last year, to reiterate what Pedro’s saying.”

Pedro Grifol, that is, the second-year manager who said “Why not us?” to those humbling PECOTA projections giving the Sox a 0% chance of making the postseason.

“But at the same time, we need to learn from the mistakes that were going on,” Kopech said. “To recognize those and address those and to not go back to those is important.”

A new vibe, with so many new faces in camp, many on young players looking to carve a niche and veterans like Kopech, Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Andrew Benintendi, Paul DeJong and even Andrew Vaughn having plenty to prove, is in the air.

For whatever that is worth when talent and depth is lacking, it can’t be all bad.

“It’s a new feeling for sure,” Kopech said.

Kopech dealt with a cyst that was removed from his right knee, and a bout with shoulder inflammation but made 27 starts last season. His offseason, in which he lost 20 pounds, was about “getting healthy.”

“I’ve been banged up the past couple years,” he said. “Feel good again, and so I got myself in pretty good shape. Continued throwing and working on tightening some stuff up on the mound and kind of just fine tuning everything. Coming in ready to go and not feeling like I’m behind the 8-ball.”

“If you look at his body, and you look at the shape he's in, how strong he is and lean he is you realize that it was affecting him a little bit,” Grifol said Thursday. “He's in incredible shape. He's strong, he's mentally strong.”

But Kopech beats himself up, his body language evident for all to see.

“Yeah, we're really focusing on that,” Grifol said. “This is a tough game and he's slowly understanding with age that it's a game of failure, and you're not always going to have success.”

But there always will be pressure. It comes with the gig, Grifol said.

“But there's a mental side to this game that gives you that edge to be fearless on the mound and that's what [Kopech] is realizing now,” Grifol said. “Like, ‘I'm not always going to have success. But I have to maintain that confidence and that fearlessness.’ ’’

