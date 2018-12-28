4 Bears questions: on Vic Fangio’s anonymity, rematch odds and Matt Nagy’s dog

Four questions as the NFC North champion Bears prepare to travel to face the Vikings, who are fighting for their playoff lives:

Can Vic Fangio stay anonymous much longer?

The Bears’ defensive coordinator figures to be on someone’s interview list once teams start firing coaches on Monday.

If the Bears play in the wild card round of the playoffs, he can’t, by NFL rule, interview until after the game is completed. If the Bears earn a bye, he can talk next week.

A head coaching job would be a marked lifestyle change for Fangio, who’s interviewed for three head coaching jobs in his career. Consider: in four years as the Bears’ coordinator, he said he’s been recognized in public exactly once.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks onto the field before a game against the Rams.| Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“In a gas station, paying for my gas,” he said.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack — who earlier this year was amazed by the attention he got from fans at HomeGoods — wants that anonymity to end.

“Put him on camera for Sunday,” Mack said Friday.

Mack thinks Fangio could be a good head coach. Selfishly, he doesn’t want it to happen.

“You’re talking about one of the best coaches in football — the ‘Evil Genius’ himself,’” he said. “At the same time, I want to keep him on my side.”

Like the Bears’ odds in a rematch?

If the Vikings beat the Bears — or if they and the Eagles both lose — they’ll get a rematch next week at Soldier Field, in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Four times in the last decade have the same two teams played in Week 17 and then again in the first round of the playoffs.

The good news for the Bears: the home playoff team has won three of the four postseason games.

The one exception: at the end of the 2009 regular season, the Jets pounded the Bengals, 37-0, allowing, amazingly, zero passing yards. Six days later, they traveled to Cincinnati and won, 24-14.

The Bengals’ defensive coordinator? Mike Zimmer, now the Vikings head coach.

Not that he wanted to go down memory lane this week.

“I mean … how many years ago is that? Seven?” Zimmer said.

Almost nine.

“I can’t hardly remember nine minutes ago,” he said.

Halftime hot tip

The Vikings opened as seven-point favorites against the Bears, but the point spread, presumably because of the Bears’ insistence that they’ll try to win Sunday, has fallen to as low as 4 1/2.

How different is the Vikings offense?

Since the Bears last faced the Vikings on Nov. 18, Minnesota has changed offensive coordinators. Zimmer fired John DeFilippo after a Dec. 10 loss to the Seahawks and replaced him with Kevin Stefanski.

In DeFilippo’s last two games, the Vikings went 0-2 and totaled 17 points. In Stefanski’s two games at the helm, they’re 2-0 with 68 total points.

Mack said the Vikings offense looks like it has a “fresh kinda feel” the last few weeks.

Zimmer, who bemoaned the Vikings’ lack of a running game under DeFilippo, was hesitant to quantify how much of an improvement the change made.

“It was obviously a really difficult decision,” Zimmer said. “I don’t know if it was the right decision or not. It was what we did. We’ll try to continue to work through it a little bit. I’ll let you know in a couple weeks if it worked.”

What’s with the dog?

A year ago last week, coach John Fox told the infamous tale of “Gidget,” the pet monkey he had as a child.

This week, coach Matt Nagy was surprised at the office by his family’s dog “Tuddy” — as in “Touchdown.” Nagy’s sons tried to throw the dog treats during a taping of a video interview on the team’s web site.

“I think he’s smarter than what we think,” Nagy said. “Because he’s trying to miss it because he knows he gets another attempt, so he just gets more treats.”