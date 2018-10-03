Addison Russell suspended 40 games for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been suspended 40 games without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The suspension, which was announced Wednesday, runs retroactive to Sept. 21.

Russell will not appeal the discipline and has agreed to participate in a treatment program as part of his punishment. He also released a statement through his attorney, Kathleen T. Zellner:

“After gaining a full understanding of the situation I have concluded it’s in the best interest of my family to accept MLB’s proposed resolution of this matter. I wish my ex-wife well and hope we can live in peace for the benefit of our child.”

Russell, the Cubs’ starting shortstop much of the 2018 season, left the team’s lineup in September after his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, wrote a blog post detailing alleged domestic violence in their past relationship. MLB had been investigating claims of abuse against Russell prior to that as a result of a social media post from one of Reidy’s friends, but the inquiry escalated after Reidy posted her allegations online and agreed to cooperate with the league’s investigators.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Russell violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover 40 games,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The timing of the suspension’s announcement coincides with the Cubs’ elimination from the 2018 postseason with a loss to the Rockies. On Tuesday, Manfred told reporters that an announcement on Russell’s case would be coming shortly.

“The most important thing is to take our time, make sure we have all the facts and sure we try to make a decision at a point in time that it doesn’t affect roster decisions and things like that,” the commissioner said regarding the investigation.

The Cubs had used Javy Baez as their primary starting shortstop in place of Russell, and didn’t appear to have any plans to bring him back into the fold until the league concluded its investigation.

Russell, 24, is under team control for several more years, so the Cubs will need to decide this offseason what to do with the young shortstop.