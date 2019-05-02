White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson named AL Player of the Month

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was named American League Player of the Month Thursday.

Anderson is the first Sox to win the honor since José Abreu won in April and July 2014. Anderson batted an AL-best .375 with a league high 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts, and he ranked among leaders in slugging percentage (fourth, .615), OPS (fifth, 1.009) and runs scored (sixth, 21).

Anderson had six homers, five doubles and 18 RBI.

The average was the fourth-highest mark by a White Sox in March/April since 1981, and his 10 stolen bases are tied for second-most in franchise history in March/April behind Kenny Lofton’s 13 in 2002. According to Baseball-Reference, which isn’t kind to his defensive performance, he’s been worth 0.7 wins above replacement.

Anderson, 25, is in his fourth season with the Sox, who selected him in the first round (17th overall) in the 2013 MLB draft. He became the first Sox shortstop to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season in 2018.